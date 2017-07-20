[July 02, 2017] New F1 supremo Chase Carey, Tencent Music Entertainment Group supported "China Music Forum", BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch, Rugby World Cup CEO Alan Gilpin and Gaming Matters to debut at All That Matters

Tencent, Google, Coca-Cola, Unilever, Formula 1, Spotify, Netflix, BMG, Musical.ly, Rugby World Cup, Universal Music, HSBC, Mission Hills, SECA and more on stage at expanded five-track 'Business-2-Business-2-Fan' festival in September reflecting the continued convergence of the entertainment industry. Returns to Ritz Carlton Hotel in Singapore. SINGAPORE, July 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- All That Matters, Asia's leading music, sports & entertainment industry conference, will return to Singapore from September, 9-13 at the Ritz Carlton Millenia. The region's premiere 'Business-2-Business-2-Fan' event experience is the gateway to Asia and will continue to reflect the convergence of the entertainment industry. Gaming will join Music, Sports, Online, and Marketing 'Matters' as the fifth track in the cross-disciplinary format that allows delegates a unique chance to learn from industry leaders. Part Industry Conference (September 11-13) and part Music Festival (September 9-13), All That Matters will once again bring thousands of executives and music fans to Singapore to enjoy the entertainment and debate the trends that continue to shape Asia's billion dollar music, sports, entertainment and online industries. The first Gaming Matters in 2016 saw insight sharing by some of the most prolific experts in the industry including ESL, Twitch, Google, RiotGames, Bandai Namco and Astro as they explored the explosion of the e-gaming industry in Asia. Now merged into ATM, the Gaming content track will seek to identify the trends that are driving an industry that is predicted to be worth $128.5 billion by 2020 (Newzoo Q2 2007 Update, Global Games Market Report), some of the key players behind it, and the opportunity for brands and investors to capitalize on one of the world's fastest growing sectors. Another new development will be an expanded China Music Forum. Developed with Tencent Music Entertainment Group, presenting partner of Music Matters 2017, the forum will consist of a specially curated half-day session focusing on the Chinese music industry. The forum will feature fireside interviews, presentations and panel discussions, as well as a keynote address from Group Vice President of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Andy Ng. Said Ng: "Benefiting from positive government policies and a rising market, the Chinese digital music industry is growing faster than ever before and we welcome music partners from all over the world to enter this exciting, energetic market. Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an efficient platform and is dedicated to serve our global partners' business needs. Together, we will build a new ecosystem and take Chinese digital music market to its next level." Tencent Music Entertainment Group will also host a 'Gateway to China' session, designed to provide international artists, management companies and record labels with an in-depth knowledge of the China music market, what the future holds for China and and how artists/managers can break into the Chinese music industry. Speaking ahead of the launch of this year's festival, Co-Founder and CEO of Branded, Jasper Donat said: "This year is going to be our biggest and best yet! Kicking off with a weekend music festival including 5 nights of live shows, our business days will be packed with the largest gathering of the music, sports, online, marketing and now gaming industries in Asia." Speaker Announcement All That Matters 2017 has announced its initial line-up of speakers: Chase Carey , Chairman and CEO, Formula 1

Hartwig Masuch , CEO, BMG

Andy Ng , Group Vice President, Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Rob Roy , VP, Content Acquisition, Netflix

David Porter , Vice President, Media AAR, Unilever Asia Pte Ltd

Giles Morgan , Global Head of Sponsorship & Events, HSBC

Italo Zanzi , Executive VP & Managing Director Sports, FOX Networks Group, Asia

Troy Carter , Global Head of Creative Services, Spotify

Alex Zhu , Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Musical.ly

Sheng Li , CEO, SECA Tenniel Chu , Group Vice Chairman, Mission Hills Group

Sarah Wood , CEO and Co-Founder, Unruly

Joshua Burke , Global Head of Music Sourcing, The Coca-Cola Company

Alan Gilpin , CEO, Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup

Phil McIntyre , Founder & CEO, Philymack (Manager of Demi Lovato , Nick Jonas , DNCE)

Ty Roberts , CTO, Universal Music Group

Jonathan Dworkin , SVP, Digital Strategy and Business Development, Universal Music Group

Josh Burack , Chief Executive Officer, Asian Tour

S hazia Makhdumi, Global Head of Family & Education Partnerships, Google Play All That Matters 2017 kicks off with an exclusive, by-invitation only pool party on Monday, September 11, 2017 . Hosted by the newly-renovated Ritz-Carlton Millenia the week preceding the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, the programme will feature over 35 leading industry keynote presentations and over 65 panel sessions. Tickets are on sale!

VIP Early Bird ticket price of US$999, a saving of US$300, is available until 14th July 2017. A VIP ticket includes access to more than 120 speakers across all 5 tracks, the new "Meet the Keynote" Q&A sessions, VIP entry to pool parties, festival showcases, lunches and much more. Register via the website at: http://www.allthatmatters.asia/main/ Attendees can sign up to All That Matters Weekly Trends for the latest programme announcements and updates at: http://eepurl.com/bcVDiv Twice winner of the Singapore Experience Awards' Trade Event of the Year, All That Matters hosts a week-long festival once again, bringing together the Music, Sport, Online Entertainment and Marketing industries and expanding the programme to include Gaming in 2017.

Five distinct tracks complemented by trans-disciplinary themes:

Music Matters

Sports Matters

Gaming Matters - NEW to ATM format in 2017!

Online Matters - previously Digital Matters

Marketing Matters (in partnership with the World Federation of Advertisers and Ogilvy)

The Call for Bands has been announced and the 12th Annual Music Matters festival will return in 2017. The free-to-attend event offers a dynamic list of emerging home-grown and international music talent the opportunity to perform live in Singapore . Programme Content Now in its 12th year, Music Matters has secured its place as the pioneer music industry event in the Asia Pacific region and continues to entice the most influential figures in the global music scene to Singapore. The industry is riding a wave of optimism and positivity not seen for a decade and we intend to celebrate this turning point. The huge potential of the Chinese music industry will continue to be discussed as a key theme in 2017, as will streaming with revenues growing exponentially over the last 12 months. Music Matters will explore this growth along with technology advances, live music and touring, publishing and media with insights from managers, promoters, record labels and the streaming services themselves featuring high profile keynote interviews and themed panel discussions. The Music Matters festival is Asia's most diverse music gathering and will feature over 70 bands from around the world and include country specific 'gateways' and artist showcases. The 2017 Call for Bands has been announced and as it's well known on the touring circuit as the destination for Asian artist discovery we are expecting a huge number of entries again this year. The festival provides the opportunity for bands to perform in front of some of the most powerful decision makers in the music world, creating connections to key developing and established markets throughout the region. Sports Matters is established as the premier event for key stakeholders who are committed to promoting a healthy and sustainable pan-regional sports industry and whose success is connected to the business of sport in Asia. In its 5th year, Sports Matters 2017 will highlight the greater fusion of sport and entertainment. In addition to the continued analysis of China's influence in the international sports marketplace, the programme will explore tech in sport, the economic impact of sporting events on North Asian economies, as well rugby, golf, football and more... Reflecting our innovative approach to bringing our audience the latest trends in the entertainment market, Gaming Matters will be added to the programme in 2017. The Gaming programme will focus on the growth of Gaming and the big business of eSports and Streamers; who are the big players and how they are building and sustaining market share throughout the Asian online market. More importantly, we will be looking at what opportunity gaming presents for other industries, are those opportunities being leveraged to drive revenue growth, and if not, what more could be done to capitalise on this massive trend. With a new name in 2017, Digital Matters evolves into Online Matters to focus entirely on the use of online as the backbone of content delivery platforms used across the Asian and global entertainment, marketing and advertising industries. Online Matters provides the perfect platform for cross-industry discussions on video innovations, with a behind-the-streams perspective on audience engagement, influencers, social media, brand storytelling, and how technology is shaping the content landscape in Asia. Marketing Matters had its inaugural year in 2016 with huge success and returns in 2017 in conjunction with the World Federation of Advertisers and Ogilvy to continue the exploration into the future of marketing. Combining the expertise and reach of the three companies, Marketing Matters will look to uncover how to reach audiences in 2020 and provide insights on the strategy of optimization, automation, AI and much more. ABOUT BRANDED Founded in 2002 and recognised as a top 10 Event Marketing Agency by Marketing Magazine, Branded creates live media experiences that matter in relation to connecting businesses, brands, celebrities and fans through large and small scale events, specialising in the media, entertainment and sports industries. Branded excels in the conceptualisation, programming, organisation, and production of dynamic conferences, live music festivals, educational academies, and fan events globally. Branded is an independent company staffed by passionate multi-cultural, multi-lingual and multi-talented individuals with offices in Hong Kong and Singapore and affiliations that reach all corners of the world. Website & social media links: Branded

All That Matters #Matters2Me

Music Matters #MM17

Sports Matters #SM17 For further information please contact: Scott Munro (Sponsorship enquiries): scott@branded.live

Jen Bennett (Sales/Media Partnerships enquiries): jen@branded.live

Tony Ward (Music Matters Programme): tony@branded.live

Siabhan Duguid (Sports Matters Programme): sid@branded.live

Rayana Pandy (Gaming/Online/Marketing Programme): ray@branded.live

Sammy Shirra-Moore (Music Matters festival enquiries): sammy@branded.live

Eric Chiu (Media Enquiries) eric@rococomms.com Distributed on behalf of Branded Limited by Roco Communications Pte Ltd. Contact:

Ami Vora

Phone Number: +852 21678749

Email: ami@branded.live Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20170629/1888037-1 SOURCE Branded Ltd

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]