New Number of Shares and Votes in Tobii
[June 30, 2017]

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the last trading day of the month, there are in total 97,123,679 shares and votes in the company. After the increase, the share capital amounts to SEK 704,819.96. The increase in the number of shares is due to the exercise of warrants in accordance with the Company's incentive programs.

This information is information that Tobii is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on June 30, 2017, at 3:00 p.m. CET.

Contact:
Sara Hyléen
Corporate Communications Director Tobii AB
Phone: +46-709-16-16-41
Email: sara.hyleen@tobii.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/tobii-ab/r/new-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-tobii,c2290204

The following files are available for download:



http://mb.cision.com/Main/2874/2290204/689279.pdf

New Number of Shares and Votes in Tobii - press release - 30June2017


 


