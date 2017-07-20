[June 30, 2017]

New Number of Votes in AB Volvo

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 30 June, the last trading day of the month, there are a total of 2 128 420 220 registered shares in AB Volvo. Of these 488 819 957 are Series A shares and 1 639 600 263 Series B shares. The number of votes in the company amounts to 652 779 983.30 based on the number of registered shares.

June 30, 2017

The Volvo Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. The Volvo Group, which employs about 95,000 people, has production facilities in 18 countries and sells its products in more than 190 markets. In 2016 the Volvo Group's sales amounted to about SEK 302 billion (EUR 31,9 billion). The Volvo Group is a publicly-held company headquartered in Göteborg, Sweden. Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.volvogroup.com.

This information is information that AB Volvo (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 13.00 p.m. CEST on June 30 , 2017.

