[June 29, 2017] New App Provides Chemotherapy Patients with More Control; chemoWave Created from Personal Experience

Treatment Technologies & Insights (TTI), LLC today launched its first app for cancer patients going through chemotherapy. The free app available today at the iTunes store was developed from the real-life experience of a patient diagnosed and treated for Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma at the City of Hope in Pasadena, California. "We are making this app available for free because we know first-hand how valuable it is for chemotherapy patients to track their activities and experiences," said Matt Lashey, the creator of chemoWave. "Watching my partner struggle through the early stages of chemotherapy propelled me to do something to help him. I began to record his condition shifts, mood swings, side effects, medications and activities. We quickly identified valuable patterns that provided us with actionable insights. We were able to work with our doctor to help optimize the chemotherapy treatment process." chemoWave is a virtual advocate for patients - a companion designed to help them propel themselves through chemotherapy by doing everything in their power to feel better and to avoid things that make them feel worse. This mobile application enables chemo patients to easily track important activities and experiences, and provids them with personal insights for more efficient collaboration with their care providers to better control treatment side effects and symptoms. "When I was diagnosed with cancer in the Spring of 2013, I didn't realize how valuable it would be to track and learn from what I was experiencing and everything I was putting in my body. I didn't realize that many of the treatment side effects like nausea, constipation and even depression, could be significantly reduced or even eliminated if managed properly. My own information motivated me to take control of my process and helped me get through chemo with a positive outcome," said Richard Grenell. Treatment Technologies & Insights, LLC (TTI) creates in-depth, easy-to-use mobile health apps to enhance treatment of chronic medical conditions. Starting with chemoWave, the free apps empower users to track symptoms, discover correlations, control side effects and work more efficiently with care providers. The result is a holistic, real-time record designed to engage patients with more control over treatment side effects, provide doctors with better information for more confident decision-making, and will ultimately improve treatment protocols that lead to better outcomes.

Patients can learn more about chemoWave at www.chemoWave.com

