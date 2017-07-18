|
|[June 29, 2017]
New App Provides Chemotherapy Patients with More Control; chemoWave Created from Personal Experience
Treatment Technologies & Insights (TTI), LLC today launched its first
app for cancer patients going through chemotherapy. The free app
available today at the iTunes store was developed from the real-life
experience of a patient diagnosed and treated for Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma
at the City of Hope in Pasadena, California.
"We are making this app available for free because we know first-hand
how valuable it is for chemotherapy patients to track their activities
and experiences," said Matt Lashey, the creator of chemoWave. "Watching
my partner struggle through the early stages of chemotherapy propelled
me to do something to help him. I began to record his condition shifts,
mood swings, side effects, medications and activities. We quickly
identified valuable patterns that provided us with actionable insights.
We were able to work with our doctor to help optimize the chemotherapy
treatment process."
chemoWave is a virtual advocate for patients - a companion designed to
help them propel themselves through chemotherapy by doing everything in
their power to feel better and to avoid things that make them feel
worse. This mobile application enables chemo patients to easily track
important activities and experiences, and provids them with personal
insights for more efficient collaboration with their care providers to
better control treatment side effects and symptoms.
"When I was diagnosed with cancer in the Spring of 2013, I didn't
realize how valuable it would be to track and learn from what I was
experiencing and everything I was putting in my body. I didn't realize
that many of the treatment side effects like nausea, constipation and
even depression, could be significantly reduced or even eliminated if
managed properly. My own information motivated me to take control of my
process and helped me get through chemo with a positive outcome," said
Richard Grenell.
Treatment Technologies & Insights, LLC (TTI) creates in-depth,
easy-to-use mobile health apps to enhance treatment of chronic medical
conditions. Starting with chemoWave, the free apps empower users to
track symptoms, discover correlations, control side effects and work
more efficiently with care providers. The result is a holistic,
real-time record designed to engage patients with more control over
treatment side effects, provide doctors with better information for more
confident decision-making, and will ultimately improve treatment
protocols that lead to better outcomes.
Patients can learn more about chemoWave at www.chemoWave.com,
and download it for free on their mobile device using this link: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/chemowave/id1199851760?mt=8
