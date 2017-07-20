|
|[June 29, 2017]
|
New RPA Solution from IHS Markit Addresses MiFID II Challenge for the Buyside
IHS
Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information,
analytics and solutions, today announced the launch of RPA Manager, a
comprehensive service helping asset managers acquire investment research
in compliance with MiFID II.
To reduce the potential for conflicts of interest, MiFID II requires
asset managers to separate payments for research from trading
commissions due to brokers that provide research. If an asset manager
intends to use its clients' assets to fund research payments, the
manager must disclose research fees, allocate those fairly among client
accounts, and receive client approval for research expenses. Payments
must be made from segregated research payment accounts (RPAs) created by
the asset manager.
The new RPA Manager solution provides an online toolset to assist firms
in adhering to MiFID II requirements, including research budget
calculation, tracking and allocation, managing funding of the RPA
through direct debit or commission sharing agreements, reconciliation,
reporting and document management. The solution will also soon integrate
with the SWIFT network and help firms manage payments through a single
interface for sending payment instructions to and receiving activity
notices from the bank of their choice.
"Commission unbundling creates a series of operational and procedural
challenges for asst managers. Solutions like RPA Manager will help
trading, operations and compliance teams ensure they are synchronized
and positioned to comply with MiFID II requirements related to
investment research," said Spencer Mindlin, analyst at Aite Group
specializing in capital markets technology.
"Unlike other major regulations in capital markets, which have largely
impacted sellside institutions, MiFID II imposes significant burdens on
asset managers," said Michael Aldridge, managing director at IHS (News - Alert) Markit.
"With RPA Manager and integrations to our other Brokerage and Research
Services tools, we can offer firms an easy to deploy, scalable solution
for administering research payments, tracking the quality of research,
accounting for commissions and more."
RPA Manager integrates with other research management services from IHS
Markit, including Broker Vote and Commission Manager, to provide a
holistic research, commission and payment management solution.
"Asset managers are bracing for an increase in operational intensity
driven primarily by the looming MiFID II deadline," said Tom Conigliaro,
managing director at IHS Markit. "We are actively collaborating with
customers on the design and implementation of a holistic workflow
solution that will bridge our multiple services to help fund managers
administer newly regulated activity, such as managing commissions and
tracking and evaluating research."
For asset managers seeking to outsource the administration of RPAs, IHS
Markit plans to offer a service that can perform due diligence,
governance and reconciliation activity on their behalf.
About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information,
analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive
economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information,
analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and
government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep
insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has
more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 85
percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial
institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to
sustainable, profitable growth.
IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its
affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of
their respective owners © 2017 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170629005392/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]