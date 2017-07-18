[June 28, 2017] New High-Performance Sensor Interface Solution from ams Enables Medical, Industrial and Security CT Scanners to Render Sharper and More Detailed Images

ams (SIX: AMS (News - Alert) ), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, today released the AS5900, a current-to-digital converter for use in Computed Tomography (CT) scanners which offers ultra-low noise, very high resolution and excellent linearity. The outstanding analog performance of the AS5900 will enable new CT scanners to produce sharper, more detailed images. Medical CT scanners equipped with the AS5900 will feature an improved X-ray detector module, and will help physicians to produce more accurate diagnoses while subjecting patients to lower doses of radiation. The AS5900 detector interface chip for CT X-ray scanners sets new performance benchmarks in crucial parameters: Ultra-low noise: As little as 3,200 electrons for a full-scale range at an input current of 1 µA and 30 pF input capacitance. The circuit's very high signal-to-noise ratio allows the flexible use of any pixel size, enabling it to digitize extremely low-current outputs from the latest high-sensitivity photodiodes. As a result, the CT scanner can render more detailed images. Furthermore, low noise allows CT equipment to maintain high spatial resolution while reducing the X-ray dose to which the patient is exposed.

gain setting, to configure the input-current full-scale range and the noise floor

power modes, to adapt power consumption to the detector requirements

clock frequency, to balance the resolution with the required integration time The AS5900 integrates all the functions of a current-input ADC to minimize the requirement for external components. It includes an internal reference voltage and temperature sensor. This reduces the bill of materials, thus lowering system cost. The AS5900 also provides a standard LVDS interface to a host FPGA, running at a data rate of up to 80 Mb/s for optimized power consumption. "The ultra-low noise and high resolution of the AS5900 will enable CT scanner OEMs to produce better images at higher full scale ranges, allowing for flexible pixel sizing. Medical practitioners will see a marked difference in the quality and clarity of images from the next generation of CT scanners based on this new, high-performance current-to-digital converter. Its low-noise operation at high speed and low power consumption produces CT images free of motion artefacts even at the highest rotational speeds while exposing the patient to a lower dose of radiation", said Josef Pertl, Product Marketing Manager at ams. The AS5900 is available in a 10 x 10mm² BGA package for sampling now. Unit pricing is $1.00 per channel, or $128.00 for the 128-channel AS5900 in an order quantity of 1,000 units. An evaluation board is available on request from ams. For datasheet, sample-/eval board requests or for the fact sheet, please go to www.ams.com/Medical-Imaging/AS5900.

