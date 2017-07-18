|
|[June 28, 2017]
New IDC Forecast Shows Continued Market Growth for Digital Strategy Services
A newly published forecast from International Data Corporation (IDC)
shows that the trend of strong market growth in digital strategy and
agency services will continue through 2021.
The strong growth rates in spending are attributed to the degree of
maturity in Digital Transformation (DX) strategies as executives
carefully consider and plan for the impact of digital innovation on
everything from enterprise business goals to products and service
innovation, business processes, organizational structures, and the
workforce.
As DX becomes completely foundational to future business, the proportion
of digital-related consulting engagements will increase from about half
of all business and information technology (IT) consulting engagements
in 2013-2015 to approximately 70% of all engagements in 2020 or 2021,
driving the total market for digital strategy and agency services to
well over $100 billion in services opportunities worldwide by 2021.
In IDC's (News - Alert) most recent survey of digital enterprise leadership worldwide,
the vast majority of executives say consulting partners in the
professional services market are not just important, but critical to
Digital Transformation success.
"Over a quarter of digital executives say budgets for digital consulting
and agency services partners will increase by 25% over the next one to
two years, and about 10% say budgets for these services will double by
2019. And, as more firms adopt enterprise-wide digital strategies,
executives should expect their relationships with professional services
providers to embody a larger portfolio of digitalcapabilities," said Michael
Versace, research director, Digital
Strategy and Agency Services at IDC.
The study, Worldwide
and US Digital Strategy and Agency Services Forecast, 2017-2021
(Doc #US42796517), provides a forecast of digital strategy services
through an analysis of the worldwide and U.S. business consulting, IT
consulting, custom applications design, risk advisory, and digital
agency markets.
