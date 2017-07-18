[June 28, 2017] New eLearning courses revolutionize valuation and financial training by bringing advanced comprehensive instruction access at any time, to any person around the globe

PORTLAND, Ore., June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Valuation Resources (BVR) is excited to announce our new eLearning courses – specialized valuation training, led by expert instructors, with engaging multi-media content such as videos, quizzes, downloadable materials, infographics, and more. "Gone are the days of traveling across the country to sit in windowless hotel banquet rooms listening to lectures for 8 hours a day," said Jared Waters, Training Director at BVR. "In today's busy world, professionals want training they can complete on their schedule. BVR's new business valuation-related eLearning courses offer a convenient, interactive way to complete specialized training in an array of valuation-related topics. It is a key step in our mission to ensure that best-in-class valuation instruction is both universally accessible and affordable" BVR's robust eLearning platform lets the learner set his/her own pace and makes it easy to revisit sections within the course. With access to the combined knowledge of numerous instructors and interactive, engaging content, BVR's eLearning courses can streamline training for not only an individual, but for a company's entire staff. Once a course is completed learners earna certificate of knowledge to showcase their new mastery of valuation skills and differentiate themselves from their peers. BVR's eLearning courses include: Monte Carlo : Applications, Examples, and Best Practices for Valuation

Monte Carlo simulations are an indispensable method for advanced valuation scenarios. This eLearning course distills the best instruction and content on the topic, and covers a wide variety of Monte Carlo applications, including valuing options, securities, and relevance for in-process research and development.

International Valuation Standards & Ethics

Valuation is a global profession, and for many that means complying with the new 2017 International Valuation Standards and Code of Ethical Principles. This comprehensive eLearning course, developed in partnership with the International Institute of Business Valuers, delivers what valuators needs to know to demonstrate global valuation competency and a thorough understanding of the significant changes to the standards.

Excel for Valuation: Beginner to Advanced

Whether new to the field or a veteran business valuation practitioner, there is no tool more critical than Excel. BVR's new eLearning course catapults the learner's Excel knowledge and skills in order to work as efficiently as possible with spreadsheets, formulas, and functions. The course can be customized to match skill levels; start with the basics or jump into more complex areas. To learn more or download demos of the eLearning courses, please visit bvresources.com/eLearning or contact Jared Waters at (971) 200-4848 or jaredw@bvresources.com.

About BVR

Top business valuation firms depend on BVR for authoritative market data, continuing professional education, and expert opinion. Our customers include business appraisers, certified public accountants, M&A professionals, business brokers, lawyers and judges, private equity funds and venture capitalists, owners, and CFOs, among others. For more information, please visit bvresources.com. Contact:

Jared Waters, Training Director

Business Valuation Resources, LLC

1000 SW Broadway, Suite 1200

Portland, Oregon 97205

Phone: 971-200-4848

Email: jaredw@bvresources.com To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-elearning-courses-revolutionize-valuation-and-financial-training-by-bringing-advanced-comprehensive-instruction-access-at-any-time-to-any-person-around-the-globe-300480924.html SOURCE Business Valuation Resources

