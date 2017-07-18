[June 28, 2017] New Practice Assistant for Amazon Echo Delivers Key Data to Dentists and Veterinarians

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Sikka Software, The Practice Optimizer Company®, announced the Beta release of Practice Assistant today. Practice Assistant is an Amazon Alexa Skills integration that allows Dentists and Veterinarians to access key practice data via the Amazon Echo and Echo Dot. With Practice Assistant, Retail Healthcare Professionals can get the information they need to make management decisions, track practice growth and run daily operations without having to take time away from clinical activities to check data in their practice management system. The provider simply says, "Alexa, open my practice" which activates the Echo device and connects it to Sikka's Platform Cloud. The cloud is HIPAA and HITECH compliant and is compatible with 96% of practice management systems on the market. Practice Assistant shares the following data with providers: Performance Metrics: Get ready for the day with Morning Meeting Report, a comprehensive overview of the practice that facilitates dentists and veterinarians in planning for a successful day. Providers can also ask Alexa for important Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to track financial and clinical practice health. With Practice Assistant, providers can hear their accounts receivable balance, month–to–date production and scheduledproduction for the month, among other important metrics. Schedule: With Practice Assistant, providers can access their daily schedule, including total number of remaining appoints, and the time of first, last and next appointments. Practice Assistant also provides key data on the patient population, including pending treatment plans, new patients, inactive patients and patients seen month–to–date. Vijay Sikka, CEO of Sikka Software

"Practice Assistant represents the next phase of Artificial Intelligence for retail healthcare professionals. Dentists and Veterinarians can now ask their Echo device for all the information they need to run their practice smoothly and efficiently without looking at a screen or opening their practice management system." The Practice Assistant Skill is now available for purchase at https://store.sikkasoft.com/pa. Simply sign up for Practice Assistant, only $35 each month, to activate your Amazon Echo product. About Sikka Software Sikka Software Corporation is revolutionizing the retail healthcare industry via its platform cloud, analytical tools, apps and big data leadership. The retail industry includes over 2.1 million providers worldwide and over 600,000 in the United States. The Sikka Platform Cloud allows seamless compatibility with over 96% of the dental, veterinary, vision care and hearing care markets in the United States. Sikka Software Corporation has over 24,000 installations and is experiencing strong growth and market presence in the retail healthcare big data space. For more information, please visit www.sikkasoftware.com. Media Contacts:

Geoff Martin

Sikka Software

408-876-4040 Alitta Boechler

Sikka Software

408-359-3014 To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-practice-assistant-for-amazon-echo-delivers-key-data-to-dentists-and-veterinarians-300480611.html SOURCE Sikka Software

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]