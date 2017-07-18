ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
SUBSCRIBE TO TMCnet
TMCnet - World's Largest Communications and Technology Community
MARKETS » NFV HTML5 WebRTC
HOT TOPICS » CONTACT CENTER SOLUTIONS CALL RECORDING MULTI-GIGABIT ETHERNET
RESOURCE CENTER - WHITE PAPERS   |   WEBINARS   |   EBOOKS   |   TMCLabs   |   VIDEOS|   MEDIA KIT

TMC NEWS

TMCNET eNEWSLETTER SIGNUP

SUBMIT
New Study Reveals July 4th is Officially the Most Dangerous Day to Drive in America
[June 28, 2017]

New Study Reveals July 4th is Officially the Most Dangerous Day to Drive in America


A new study into America's driving and fatality reports has revealed that July 4th is officially the most dangerous day to drive in the United States. The study, conducted by Geotab, a telematics and GPS vehicle tracking company, looked at the fatality and traffic data over a 10-year period to see how U.S. states differ when it comes to road safety. Using this data, they created an interactive infographic to show the most dangerous day to drive in each state, which you can view here.

Every year, over 30,000 people are killed on the roads in the United States, but recent findings have shown that specific days of the year, and even certain states, are more dangerous than others. Dates around national celebrations including Labor Day, Halloween and New Year's Day, where alcohol consumption is at its highest, prove to have a significantly higher Fatal Crash Rate (FCR) than other days in the year.

The findings followed an analysis of road traffic, crash and fatality reports, including the Fatality Analysis Reporting System and Traffic Volume Trends most recently published in December 2016. Using this data, Geotab (News - Alert) calculated a Fatal Crash Rate for each day and U.S. state, made up of the total number of fatal road accidents per billion miles driven by cars, trucks and motorcycles.

With an average of 119 deadly crashes over a 10-year period and a Fatal Crash Rate of 14.9, July 4th is the most dangerous day to drive in the United States. Unsurprisingly, July 4th also has the highest percentage of fatal crashes involving alcohol or incidents of driving under the influence, with an average of 47%.

On average, 28% of all road crashes are related to alcohol and driving under the influence, but that rate goes up significantly around national holidays. New Year's Day (41.6%) and Halloween (41%), which also feature in the top 10 most dangerous days to drive, have a high percentage of alcohol-related fatalities, each recording an FCR of 13.6.

"The future of connected vehicle data will enable Geotab to produce more services to help improve road safety and vehicle operating efficiency," says Colin Sutherland, Executive Vice President of Geotab. "Access to vehicle data is key to our capability to contribute our open platform that will further enhance research in connected vehicles."

Explore the full results on the interactive Most Dangerous Days to Drive infographic here: https://www.geotab.com/the-most-dangerous-days-to-drive/

Images can be found on Dropbox.

About the data

To determine the most dangerous day to drive in each state, we calculated a Fatal Crash Rate that is based on the number of fatal crashes that occurred in the U.S. between 2006 and 2015, taken from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System. The raw number of crashes on each day was then weighted by the vehicle miles travelled in each state, obtained from Traffic Volume Trends. Fatal Crash Rate represents number of fatal road accidents per 1 billion vehicle-miles driven. Days with the highest Fatal Crash Rates were deemed the most dangerous.

Vehicle-miles travelled is a total number of miles travelled by any vehicle on any road in the United States. With the number of licensed drivers in the U.S. at 218 million, it only takes each of them to travel 4.5 miles to reach 1 billion miles travelled overall. (Source)

Note that Fatal Crash Rate measures the number of motor vehicle crashes involving a fatality, rather than measuring the total number of fatalities. For instance, 13 million crashes occurred in the U.S. in 2015 (latest official data), of which 1.7 million resulted in an injury with an estimated 2.4 million people injured. Of the 1.7 million crashes, 32,166 had fatalities claiming the lives of 35,092 people (Source).

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in telematics, providing open platform fleet management solutions to businesses of all sizes. Geotab's intuitive, full-featured solutions help businesses better manage their drivers and vehicles by extracting accurate and actionable intelligence from real-time and historical trips data. Many Fortune 500 companies rely on Geotab's technology to provide measurable management data for their vehicle and commercial fleets.

Data Tables

Top 10 most dangerous days to drive in America



Top 10 most dangerous days to drive       Top 10 safest days to drive
Date      

Average fatal

crash rate

     

% crashes

involving alcohol

      Date      

Average fatal

crash rate

     

% crashes

involving alcohol

Jul 4       14.9       47.00%       Dec 25       7.6       25.70%
Aug 2       14.5       37.50%       Feb 26       8.2       19.90%
Sep 2       14.1       31.70%       Mar 12       8.8       18.20%
Dec 1       13.9       28.50%       Feb 13       8.9       16.50%
Aug 1       13.7       31.40%       Mar 3       9       18.50%
Jan 1       13.6       41.60%       Mar 19       9       20.00%
Nov 1       13.6       41.00%       Feb 22       9.1       18.50%
Nov 8       13.6       28.80%       Jan 24       9.2       17.90%
Nov 21       13.5       33.40%       Jan 29       9.2       20.10%
Oct 4       13.4       32.20%       Feb 15       9.2       21.00%
                             

Most dangerous months to drive

Month                    

Average fatal

crash rate

January                     10.4
February                     9.9
March                     9.9
April                     10.3
May                     11.2
June                     11.4
July                     12
August                     12
September                     12
October                     11.7
November                     11.8
December                     11.1
                   

Top 10 most dangerous/safest states to drive

Top 10 most dangerous states           Top 10 safest states
State          

Average fatal

crash rate

(daily)

          State          

Average fatal

crash rate

(daily)

Montana           16.9           Massachusetts           6.3
South Carolina           16.7           Minnesota           6.6
West Virginia           15.9           District Of Columbia           7.0
Louisiana           15.9           Rhode Island           7.8
Arkansas           15.6           New Jersey           7.8
Mississippi           15.6           Connecticut           8.1
Kentucky           14.8           Washington           8.2
Alabama           13.6           New Hampshire           8.2
Tennessee           13.5           Vermont           8.3
South Dakota           13.4           New York           8.5
                             


[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]


Upcoming Events




Technology Marketing Corporation

35 Nutmeg Drive Suite 340, Trumbull, Connecticut 06611 USA
Ph: 800-243-6002, 203-852-6800
Fx: 203-866-3326

General comments: tmc@tmcnet.com.
Comments about this site: webmaster@tmcnet.com.

IMPORTANT

SUBSCRIPTIONS


Subscribe to our FREE eNewsletters
CLICK HERE

STAY CURRENT YOUR WAY

© 2017 Technology Marketing Corporation. All rights reserved | Privacy Policy