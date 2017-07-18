|
|[June 28, 2017]
|
New Study Reveals July 4th is Officially the Most Dangerous Day to Drive in America
A new study into America's driving and fatality reports has revealed
that July 4th is officially the most dangerous day to drive in the
United States. The study, conducted by Geotab,
a telematics and GPS vehicle tracking company, looked at the fatality
and traffic data over a 10-year period to see how U.S. states differ
when it comes to road safety. Using this data, they created an
interactive infographic to show the most dangerous day to drive in each
state, which you can view here.
Every year, over 30,000 people are killed on the roads in the United
States, but recent findings have shown that specific days of the year,
and even certain states, are more dangerous than others. Dates around
national celebrations including Labor Day, Halloween and New Year's Day,
where alcohol consumption is at its highest, prove to have a
significantly higher Fatal Crash Rate (FCR) than other days in the year.
The findings followed an analysis of road traffic, crash and fatality
reports, including the Fatality
Analysis Reporting System and Traffic
Volume Trends most recently published in December 2016. Using this
data, Geotab (News - Alert) calculated a Fatal Crash Rate for each day and U.S. state,
made up of the total number of fatal road accidents per billion miles
driven by cars, trucks and motorcycles.
With an average of 119 deadly crashes over a 10-year period and a Fatal
Crash Rate of 14.9, July 4th is the most dangerous day to drive in the
United States. Unsurprisingly, July 4th also has the highest percentage
of fatal crashes involving alcohol or incidents of driving under the
influence, with an average of 47%.
On average, 28% of all road crashes are related to alcohol and driving
under the influence, but that rate goes up significantly around national
holidays. New Year's Day (41.6%) and Halloween (41%), which also feature
in the top 10 most dangerous days to drive, have a high percentage of
alcohol-related fatalities, each recording an FCR of 13.6.
"The future of connected vehicle data will enable Geotab to produce more
services to help improve road safety and vehicle operating efficiency,"
says Colin Sutherland, Executive Vice President of Geotab. "Access to
vehicle data is key to our capability to contribute our open platform
that will further enhance research in connected vehicles."
Explore the full results on the interactive Most Dangerous Days to Drive
infographic here: https://www.geotab.com/the-most-dangerous-days-to-drive/
Images can be found on Dropbox.
About the data
To determine the most dangerous day to drive in each state, we
calculated a Fatal Crash Rate that is based on the number of fatal
crashes that occurred in the U.S. between 2006 and 2015, taken from the Fatality
Analysis Reporting System. The raw number of crashes on each day was
then weighted by the vehicle miles travelled in each state, obtained
from Traffic
Volume Trends. Fatal Crash Rate represents number of fatal road
accidents per 1 billion vehicle-miles driven. Days with the highest
Fatal Crash Rates were deemed the most dangerous.
Vehicle-miles travelled is a total number of miles travelled by any
vehicle on any road in the United States. With the number of licensed
drivers in the U.S. at 218 million, it only takes each of them to travel
4.5 miles to reach 1 billion miles travelled overall. (Source)
Note that Fatal Crash Rate measures the number of motor vehicle crashes
involving a fatality, rather than measuring the total number of
fatalities. For instance, 13 million crashes occurred in the U.S. in
2015 (latest official data), of which 1.7 million resulted in an injury
with an estimated 2.4 million people injured. Of the 1.7 million
crashes, 32,166 had fatalities claiming the lives of 35,092 people (Source).
About Geotab
Geotab
is a global leader in telematics, providing open platform fleet
management solutions to businesses of all sizes. Geotab's intuitive,
full-featured solutions help businesses better manage their drivers and
vehicles by extracting accurate and actionable intelligence from
real-time and historical trips data. Many Fortune 500 companies rely on
Geotab's technology to provide measurable management data for their
vehicle and commercial fleets.
Data Tables
Top 10 most dangerous days to drive in America
|
Top 10 most dangerous days to drive
|
|
|
|
Top 10 safest days to drive
|
Date
|
|
|
|
Average fatal
crash rate
|
|
|
|
% crashes
involving alcohol
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
Average fatal
crash rate
|
|
|
|
% crashes
involving alcohol
|
Jul 4
|
|
|
|
14.9
|
|
|
|
47.00%
|
|
|
|
Dec 25
|
|
|
|
7.6
|
|
|
|
25.70%
|
Aug 2
|
|
|
|
14.5
|
|
|
|
37.50%
|
|
|
|
Feb 26
|
|
|
|
8.2
|
|
|
|
19.90%
|
Sep 2
|
|
|
|
14.1
|
|
|
|
31.70%
|
|
|
|
Mar 12
|
|
|
|
8.8
|
|
|
|
18.20%
|
Dec 1
|
|
|
|
13.9
|
|
|
|
28.50%
|
|
|
|
Feb 13
|
|
|
|
8.9
|
|
|
|
16.50%
|
Aug 1
|
|
|
|
13.7
|
|
|
|
31.40%
|
|
|
|
Mar 3
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
18.50%
|
Jan 1
|
|
|
|
13.6
|
|
|
|
41.60%
|
|
|
|
Mar 19
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
20.00%
|
Nov 1
|
|
|
|
13.6
|
|
|
|
41.00%
|
|
|
|
Feb 22
|
|
|
|
9.1
|
|
|
|
18.50%
|
Nov 8
|
|
|
|
13.6
|
|
|
|
28.80%
|
|
|
|
Jan 24
|
|
|
|
9.2
|
|
|
|
17.90%
|
Nov 21
|
|
|
|
13.5
|
|
|
|
33.40%
|
|
|
|
Jan 29
|
|
|
|
9.2
|
|
|
|
20.10%
|
Oct 4
|
|
|
|
13.4
|
|
|
|
32.20%
|
|
|
|
Feb 15
|
|
|
|
9.2
|
|
|
|
21.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Most dangerous months to drive
|
Month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average fatal
crash rate
|
January
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.4
|
February
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.9
|
March
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.9
|
April
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.3
|
May
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.2
|
June
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.4
|
July
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
August
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
September
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
October
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.7
|
November
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.8
|
December
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Top 10 most dangerous/safest states to drive
|
Top 10 most dangerous states
|
|
|
|
|
|
Top 10 safest states
|
State
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average fatal
crash rate
(daily)
|
|
|
|
|
|
State
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average fatal
crash rate
(daily)
|
Montana
|
|
|
|
|
|
16.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
Massachusetts
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.3
|
South Carolina
|
|
|
|
|
|
16.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.6
|
West Virginia
|
|
|
|
|
|
15.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
District Of Columbia
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.0
|
Louisiana
|
|
|
|
|
|
15.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rhode Island
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.8
|
Arkansas
|
|
|
|
|
|
15.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Jersey
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.8
|
Mississippi
|
|
|
|
|
|
15.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
Connecticut
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.1
|
Kentucky
|
|
|
|
|
|
14.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.2
|
Alabama
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Hampshire
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.2
|
Tennessee
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vermont
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.3
|
South Dakota
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
