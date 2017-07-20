[June 27, 2017] New Funding Further Accelerates Innovu's National Expansion

PITTSBURGH, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovu LLC, a rapidly growing Pittsburgh-based health and risk management data analytics company, today announced the closing of its private offering of Preferred Stock. The offering generated $6.5 million in gross proceeds from current and new private individual investors to fuel faster market penetration across the country, as well as to drive the development of Innovu's analytics solution portfolio. "The Innovu platform has experienced tremendous customer acceptance across the country," said Pat Stewart, Innovu CEO. "With now more than one thousand employer clients, the new funding supports our growth strategy by allowing us to continue adding experienced team members across the country to better serve our partners and clients and by giving us the capital to further deepen the capabilities of our solution offerings." The Innovu suite of solutions integrates disparate data across all benefits and risk programs to give employers, advisors, and communities actionable insight into the issues impacting their benefits and risk programs. With data-driven insight gained from EmployerLens®, employers can see the true issues impacting their benefits and risk programs, such as how switchingto a high deductible health plan impacts utilization, employee safety, disability or worker's compensation programs. This actionable insight allows them to make sustainable program changes that control costs, more effectively manage risk, and improve member health. Innovu's AdvisorLens®, delivers data analytics, reporting, and planning tools to benefit advisors and consultants, empowering them to strategically manage benefits and risk programs more effectively for their employer clients. CommunityLensTM, a solution for communities such as the regional business groups on health, aggregates data across all community stakeholders to identify trends and opportunities to create programs that can impact the cost and health of the members they serve. Innovu's solutions are delivering tangible results for clients across a wide variety of industries, including schools, manufacturers; banking, construction, trucking, and energy companies; and communities such as the PA Association of School Business Officials, the Pittsburgh Business Group on Health and the Central Penn Business Group on Health.

About Innovu, LLC.

Innovu is a data analytics company that empowers its clients to use total rewards and risk data differently to better manage and mitigate business and population risk. By integrating and validating all data sources into a single, secure, cloud-based platform, clients gain control of their data, generating a 360-degree view of their populations. With collaboration built right into the platform, clients can easily work with their advisors and Innovu's benefits, healthcare and analytics experts, which ensures they have the actionable insights needed to make more informed business decisions. For more information, visit www.innovu.com. Media Contact:

Joanne Benteler

412.212.7520 x714

jbenteler@innovu.com To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-funding-further-accelerates-innovus-national-expansion-300480544.html SOURCE Innovu, LLC.

