|
|[June 27, 2017]
|
New Olympus Ultra-Portable EPOCH® 6LT Flaw Detector Provides Comprehensive Flaw Detection Capabilities for Rope Access and High Portability Inspections
Optimized for single-handed operation, the EPOCH 6LT flaw detector
combines a leading-edge ergonomic design with powerful ultrasonic
functionality in an instrument built specifically for rope access and
high portability applications.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627005058/en/
The design of the EPOCH 6LT flaw detector, from form factor to the user
interface, is optimized for user comfort, making it easy to use with one
hand, so rope access inspection technicians and users that require high
portability can do their work comfortably and efficiently.
-
Fits securely in one hand with minimal wrist fatigue: weighs
just 1.95 lbs (890 g) with a grip-oriented weight distribution
-
Attaches to a user's leg or harness: rope access technicians
can secure the instrument for hands-free operation
-
Users can navigate the menu using just their thumb: the rotary
knob and simple button design make it easy to navigate through
the UI, even while wearing gloves
-
Durable and reliable: engineered to IP65/67 for dust and
water resistance and drop tested to protect against the hazards found
in challenging inspection environments
The EPOCH 6LT flaw detectors workflow is simple and straightforward so
technicians can spend more time on their inspection and less time
adjusting the instrument. Despite the instrument's small size, it has
the features and functions to meet the requirements of nearly any
conventional ultrasonic inspection application, including all the core
functionality of the popular EPOCH 650 flaw detector and EN12668-1:2010
compliance.
-
Intuitive software: a two-screen, icon-based interface makes
navigation quick and easy
-
Efficient inspections: the hardware and software maximize
one-handed operation, so users can use their other hand to maneuver
the probe
-
Optional corrosion software: combine the ease of use of a
thickness gage with the flexibility of a flaw detector; with
center-pin transducer ID for faster set up
-
Optional Wi-Fi connectivity: take advantage of on-the-go
data backups, setup downloads, and powerful cloud applications on the
Olympus Scientific Cloud
For rope access technicians, the EPOCH 6LT flaw detector offers features
to help keep them safe during challenging inspections. For added
efficiency, users can control the inspection parameters with one hand
without interrupting flaw scanning. With the rope access accessory kit,
technicians can secure the instrument to their leg or harness,
leaving both hands free to maintain balance or adjust the probe.
Depending on how the instrument is attached, the display rotates so
users can properly view the A-scan and readings.
About Olympus
Olympus Corporation operates in industrial, medical, and consumer
markets, specializing in optics, electronics, and precision engineering.
Olympus is a world-leading manufacturer of innovative test and
measurement solutions that are used in industrial and research
applications ranging from aerospace, power generation, petrochemical,
civil infrastructure, and automotive to consumer products.
For more information about the EPOCH 6LT flaw detector and Olympus' full
line of nondestructive testing products contact a sales representative
or visit www.olympus-ims.com.
EPOCH is a registered trademark of Olympus Corporation.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627005058/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]