[June 27, 2017] New Survey Reveals U.S. Consumers Will Do Almost Anything To Avoid Doing A Second Load Of Laundry

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new nationwide survey*, consumers are struggling to get their laundry routine under control, with four out of five claiming to have purposely mixed items in the same load when they knew they should be separated. Additionally, out of the more than 1,000 Americans ages 18 and over who participated in the survey commissioned by LG Electronics USA, nearly all (93 percent) admit they mixed the items just to avoid a second load of laundry. Juggling hectic schedules among work, family and social life, Americans are looking for ways to save time – sometimes resorting to less-than-ideal time-saving tactics, including overloading and poorly mixing their laundry loads. Understanding this challenge early on, LG was the first home appliance brand to bring a solution to the marketplace with the LG TWINWash™, which combines two washers in one system – a traditional front load washer and LG SideKick™ mini top-load washer in the pedestal – so users can wash two loads at the same time or independently, saving them time and banishing the days of unnecessary overloading. Out of those surveyed, more than three out of ten (31 percent) said they had to leave clothes out of the wash because everything just wouldn't fit. When it comes to capacity, LG front-load washing machines offer the largest capacity available in their class** so consumers can fit a comforter and full set of king size bedding into a single load. And while the large loads run on top, the LG SideKick pedestal washer is specifically designed to tackle small laundry loads that are a big deal on the bottom – including swimwear, delicates and active wear. Moreover, the LG SideKick can be bought separately and is compatible with LG front load washers from 2009-present – perfect for the 52 percent of consumers who said they would take advantage of post-purchase upgrades on their washer. "At LG, we deliver reliable innovations that make people's lives easier and more enjoyble. We're constantly studying consumer behavior to develop new advanced technologies that bring new levels of convenience and performance, like LG TWINWash," said David VanderWaal, vice president of marketing at LG Electronics USA. "Consumers can now save time by tackling two loads of laundry at once and can protect those smaller specialty items in the LG SideKick, never having to wait for a large load to pile up again." Just named the most reliable in all of its key laundry product categories by a leading U.S. consumer products publication, LG offers consumers peace of mind that no matter how they customize their LG TWINWash system, down to the exact color, size and features, their investment will outperform the competition. The survey also revealed a "laundry list" of noteworthy findings and convictions including:

Laundry for Beginners: More than one out of four Americans do not know how to properly maintain their washing machines. LG's front-load washers come with LG TubFresh™ technology – a system that includes an advanced tub-cleaning cycle and other innovations, which make it easy to clean your washer and all its parts.

More than one out of four Americans do not know how to properly maintain their washing machines. LG's front-load washers come with LG TubFresh™ technology – a system that includes an advanced tub-cleaning cycle and other innovations, which make it easy to clean your washer and all its parts. Light Loaders: The majority (60 percent) of Americans have resorted to running their washer for six items or fewer of clothing at least once per month with almost half running at least four lighter loads a week. The LG SideKick can tackle three to four pounds of laundry.

The majority (60 percent) of Americans have resorted to running their washer for six items or fewer of clothing at least once per month with almost half running at least four lighter loads a week. The LG SideKick can tackle three to four pounds of laundry. Lack of Confidence: Four out of five Americans believe washers, in general, can be improved and many of Americans do not trust their washing machine with their most prized clothing possessions. The LG SideKick however, offers six distinct wash cycles including; normal, intimates, hand-wash, active wear, rinse + spin and tub clean, making it an ideal laundry solution for washing small custom-care loads. LG TWINWash systems are available with other innovative features such as: TurboWash ® : Powerful high-pressure nozzles save 30 minutes per load. ***

Powerful high-pressure nozzles save 30 minutes per load. *** Steam Cleaning: LG's TrueSteam ® technology gently but powerfully penetrates fabrics to help eliminate dirt, odors and wrinkles, while reducing allergens.

LG's TrueSteam technology gently but powerfully penetrates fabrics to help eliminate dirt, odors and wrinkles, while reducing allergens. 6Motion™ Technology: Combines up to six different wash motions to provide a revolutionary cleaning experience. To learn more about LG's award-winning laundry innovations, please visit: www.lg.com/us/laundry. To take advantage of the lowest priced LG TWINWash system, starting at just $799****, now through July 12 visit: http://www.lg.com/us/promotions. *LG Electronics USA appliance behavior survey of 1,003 nationally representative Americans, conducted by Kelton Global, March 2017. **Based on manufacturers published specs of front load washers with a width of 29 inches or less. ***Compared to other LG top-load washers without TurboWash. Based on AHAM-HLW-1-2010 test protocol. Cotton/ Normal or comparable cycle at default settings, 8 lb. loads. Excludes quick wash or comparable cycles intended for small, lightly soiled loads only. ****LG front-load washer with LG SideKick as low as $799 after discounts and customer mail-in/instant rebate. June 21-July 12. About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $48 billion global force and technology leader in home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications. LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions in the United States, all under LG's "Life's Good" marketing theme. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LG.com. To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-survey-reveals-us-consumers-will-do-almost-anything-to-avoid-doing-a-second-load-of-laundry-300480341.html SOURCE LG Electronics USA

