[June 27, 2017]

New Interactive Policing Technology Increases Police and Citizen Safety in Real-Time

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Equature, Inc., (www.equature.com) formally DSS Corporation, an international leader in Command and Control Dispatch Recorder Management Systems today announced the release of their new police technology platform called Interactive Policing®. Interactive Policing® is designed to increase police safety and citizen satisfaction.

Equatures' Interactive Policing® technology system gives real-time video and audio connectivity to law enforcement in the field by integrating mobile body and vehicle audio and camera systems with the officer's command and control dispatch center to help them increase data collection, emergency decision making, situational awareness and improve community policing as real-time events happen.

Through the use of an open platform architecture, command and control leadership can now connect to multiple video devices simultaneously in real-time allowing configuration flexibility based on the public safety leadership communication goals and emergency response requirements.

About: Equature is an international technology leader in helping public safety organizations increase operational efficiencies, accelerate first responder communication, improve police safety and citizen satisfaction. Equature offers an integrated platform that links next generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) command and control dispatch recorder systems in real-time to mobile video and audio cameras worn in the field by first responders.

Since 1969, Equature has worked in Interactive Emergency Response and has over 1,500 Public Safety Access Points (PSAP) and Law Enforcement clients as well as state and federal government agencies like NASA, Homeland Security and the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

Corporate Video http://www.equature.com/corp-video

PR Contact:

Paul DiModica

pdimodica@equature.com

770.335.2805

