[June 27, 2017] News from ISTE: Polar Cloud the Platform for Making

SAN ANTONIO, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Polar Cloud is becoming the largest 3D printing ecosystem in the world as more people, machines and providers adopt the platform. "We are the 'Platform for Making'", stated Ed Estes, Cofounder and Chief Innovation Officer of Polar, adding "under the Polar Cloud, 3D printing becomes universally accessible because anyone with a browser has the ability to create and transform digital models into physical objects." "It's inspiring and contagious to see students and entrepreneurs making things on the Polar Cloud," noted Bill Steele, Cofounder and Chief Engineer. "I invented the polar method of 3D printing that led to the creation of the Polar Cloud which now provides access to all different types of machines, design tools and additive technologies." Dan Newman, Chief Technology Officer responsible for the Polar Cloud and its development, commented, "While we have made progress, what really excites us is where the Polar Cloud is going and how it is changing the way people connect, design and make things." Dan attributes the exponential growth of the Polar Cloud to many factors, including: Google for Education . Integration into Google Classroom, Google Drive and compatibility with Google Chromebooks;

GE Additive Education Program for primary and secondary schools provides Polar 3D classroom packages and is expected to each 180,000 students in just its first year;

Autodesk Tinkercad and Polar integrating platforms to allow the Tinkercad community to 3D print their designs directly from Tinkercad to the Polar Cloud;

OctoPrint Developer Mark Walker released a plugin to Polar Cloud enable secure, remote Internet access to Octoprint printers, complete with secure, world-wide printer sharing and management of printers' queues and past print history;

XYZprinting, the world's leading manufacturer of desktop 3D printers by market share, is releasing a software update to Polar Cloud enable machines used in the GE Program;

Printrbot is Polar Cloud enabling its machines, including the latest creation from Brook Drumm and Bill Steele, a continuous 3D printing device called Printrbelt;

3D Systems sold STEAMtrax to Polar in 2016 and last month licensed certain 3D designs to be made available on the Polar Cloud including Digital Dollhouse and My Robot Nation;

IFTTT applets allow Polar Cloud members to learn when their prints start and finish; with IFTTT, users can create their own applets to upload print images and movies to other web services;

BlocksCAD is a web-based design tool available on the Polar Cloud that incorporates programming and math concepts to design 3D models; and

is a web-based design tool available on the Polar Cloud that incorporates programming and math concepts to design 3D models; and Makers Empire is a fast growing ed tech company from Australia . Polar will integrate their platform with the Polar Cloud and make a financial investment in the company. What's next for the Polar Cloud? Greg LaLonde , CEO of Polar, shared his thought that, "in the near future there will be a place online, a dominant network, where the world goes to Make - to make nearly anything and everything. By learning and growing together, we can build that network." For more information, visit the Polar Cloud.

