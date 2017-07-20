[June 27, 2017] New DroneVideos.com Shoots High-Quality, Low-Cost Aerial Videos Nationwide

GAINESVILLE, Va., June, 27 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- DroneVideos.com, the first nationwide network of drone video operators, debuts to make aerial video and still photography available to everyone at affordable prices. All drone packages can be ordered online, and include a fully edited and color corrected 1:00-1:30 video shot in 4K Ultra HD to the customer's specifications, 10-20 high-resolution still photographs, 48-hour turnaround and a 100% money-back guarantee. Serving virtually the entire US, DroneVideos.com uses expert drone videographers who are fully insured, licensed and certified, background checked, and conform to all rules and regulations. Purchasers can order aerial footage and photos for a variety of commercial and personal uses, including dramatic perspectives of real estate for sale; mapping or inspection of farms and landscapes; panoramas of golf courses and travel destinations; roof inspections; and many other applications. "For the first time, businesses and individuals can get the cinema quality videos they want, without the high cost and difficulty n finding someone they can trust to do it right," says Chris Jesuele, CEO of DroneVideos.com. "The quality of our drone videos is our utmost priority, which is why I personally oversee and approve each finished video to ensure it's the best it can be." Jesuele stresses the convenience of the DroneVideos.com fully automated website, where visitors can order customized video packages within five minutes, without having to wait for a quote or requiring any technical knowledge, or even having to be present at the shoot. One price covers everything, with never any additional or hidden fees. Finished videos and photos are presented on a SEO friendly webpage, which can be easily shared on Facebook, Twitter and other social media with a click of a button. No technical skills required.

For more information, or to order aerial video packages, visit DroneVideos.com, where stock video footage can also be purchased. For media inquires, or to inquire about becoming a DroneVideos.com network videographer, call 1-800-303-1783 or email info@dronevideos.com Contact: Chris Jesuele

