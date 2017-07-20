[June 27, 2017] New Contracts Signed by NF Energy

SHENYANG, China, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NFEC) ("NF Energy" or the Company), a leading energy saving service solutions provider for China's power, petrochemical, coal, metallurgy, construction and municipal infrastructure development industries, announced that it recently signed a $600,000 sales contract with three companies to supply valves. According to the contract, the Company expects to deliver this equipment in the fourth quarter in 2017.

The three companies are China Nuclear Qiqihar Environmental Protection Technology Co. Ltd., for the first phase of an oxidation pond deep processing project; Chongqing Water Turbine Co., Ltd., for the Huangshan Dragon hydropower station renovation project in Vietnam; and Chongqing New Century Electrical Co. Ltd., for the NHESANJEN hydropower station renovation project in Nepal.

In order to attempt to achieve growth of the Company's business, the Company actively excavates the potential of the valve market, on the one hand, the Company plans to attract customers through manufacturing its advanced products, including smart flow control device, on the other hand, it is important to focus on overseas markets, especially the countries surrounding China, such as the two new orders from Chongqing, although the contract partes come from the domestic enterprises, the projects are located in neighboring countries.

NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) is a China-based provider of integrated energy conservation solutions utilizing energy-saving equipment, technical services and energy management re-engineering project operations to provide energy saving services to clients. The Company's customers are mainly concentrated in the electrical generation (large-scale thermal power generation, hydroelectric power, and nuclear power), water supply, and heat supply industries. The majority of revenues are from energy efficient flow control solutions including equipment and energy efficiency project services. For more information, visit http://www.nfenergy.com.

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are considered "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements may be identified by, among other things, the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, statements regarding the efficacy of investment in research and development are examples of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the effect of political, economic, and market conditions and geopolitical events; legislative and regulatory changes that affect our business; the availability of funds and working capital; the actions and initiatives of current and potential competitors; investor sentiment; and our reputation. We do not undertake any responsibility to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to take into account events or circumstances that occur after the date of this report. Additionally, we do not undertake any responsibility to update you on the occurrence of any unanticipated events, which may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. The factors discussed herein are expressed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission available at http://www.sec.gov.

For more information contact:

Andy Gao

+86-24-2560-9775

info@nfenergy.com To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-contracts-signed-by-nf-energy-300480100.html SOURCE NF Energy Saving Corporation

