[June 27, 2017] New Patent issued to Bring Holographic Media into the Home

NEW YORK, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- New York College of Health Professions announces the issuance of US Patent No. 9,693,140 that allows remote speakers to project not only the sound of artists and entertainment, but also project holographic real life images emanating from the speakers. "So much for audio or video as we now know it, soon you will have both in a new dimension with real life holographic images coming into your home," says Lisa Pamintuan, President of New York College, "as this new technology becomes available to consumers in the next couple of years." No glasses, no headsets are needed. You can have changing images of performing artists, landscapes, Christmas trees, bird sanctuaries, waterfalls, zoos or your favorite stars performing just for you. This represents a new frontier in home entertainment which the College is planning to spin off and hopes will become a billion dollar business. Pamintuan added, "Spector has been in serious discussions with Chris Carmichael, CEO of Ubiquity Inc., about development of this patent to its fullest potential as a multi-billion dollar business." This new patent will increase the College's world class Intellectual Property portfolio. The inventor, Donald Spector, has opened up billion dollar businesses before. Parlaying his cousin's horse John Henry the richest in racing history, into a fragrance empire, Bristol- Myers Squibb set up a separate division for Spector's patents. Spector also invented the first double acting hydraulic exerciser which became the world famous Muscleworker and holds the patents that were the basis for location based advertising, one of the first Super Apps, the breakthrough patents for wearables and hundreds of consumer products generating billions of dollars. "Holography is in its infancy," says Spector. "You may have seen it at theme parks or other entertainment venues, but now it will be the Next Generation in Home Entertainment. You will basically see live performers in your home!" This breakthrough patent uses WiFi, Internet streaming and holographic projectors and playlists to create the ultimate home experience. Spector projects the product will initially sell for under a thousand dollars and eventually be a couple of hundred dollars for the home version. It will also be used for education and commercial use, where office buildings and malls will be able to replace expensive Christmas trees and waterfalls with holographic images that can be changed by the tap of a Smartphone.

About New York College of Health Professions

Chartered by the New York State Board of Regents, New York College of Health Professions, a not-for-profit institution located in Syosset, Long Island, with additional sites in New York City, offers institutionally accredited undergraduate and graduate-level degree programs in Massage Therapy, Acupuncture, Oriental Medicine and Herbal Medicine, and Certificate programs in Holistic Nursing for Registered Nurses and The Science of Self Improvement. New York College maintains a 30-acre modern medical facility in Luo Yang, The People's Republic of China. The College has grown remarkably in the past several years and will continue to develop new educational programs as well as expand into many new areas. For more information about New York College of Health Professions visit www.nycollege.edu or https://www.facebook.com/NewYorkCollegeofHealthProfessions. NEW YORK COLLEGE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS

