[June 27, 2017] New Features Have Been Released by SmartTouch® Interactive for Their Lead Nurturing CRM/Marketing Automation Platform, NexGen

SmartTouch® Interactive, an interactive real estate marketing agency, real estate marketing automation and lead nurturing CRM solution company, today announced new enhancements to their CRM/Marketing Automation platform, NexGen. SmartTouch® NexGen is designed to address the needs and challenges of both real estate sales and marketing teams and to consolidate those needs and challenges into one platform solution. Marketing users can deploy automated campaigns and highly targeted messages to various contact lists and gain full transparency into KPIs such as open and click-through rates. Sales users are notified of leads in real-time and are able to stay on top of the multi-touch sales process. New SmartTouch® NexGen Features Include: 1. Contact Engagements - provides insight at the Contact level into what content is most interesting and engaging.

2. Smart+ Campaign Tools - integrates Email Previews Powered by Litmus® combined with Smart Spam Testing Powere by Mail-Tester.

3. Smart List Cleaning - ensures you are using only clean lists for sending campaigns.

4. New Workflow Trigger from Actions - utilizes completed Actions such as Phone (News - Alert) Calls or Appointments to initiate Contacts into a follow-up workflow. The platform's latest features will further enhance a marketer's ability to (1) see which campaigns Contacts are engaging with, (2) preview campaigns for rendering quirks and test a campaign's potential for reaching an inbox, (3) as well as improve deliverability and sender reputation through list cleaning. By knowing what content leads find most interesting and engaging, NexGen users are now able to send more focused and targeted follow-up and reengagement emails to increase conversion. The integration with Litmus® and Mail-Tester not only increases clicks by previewing a campaign in over 50 email clients and devices to optimize your content for every inbox, but also increasing open rates by giving campaigns the best possible chance to reach the inbox through spam testing. NexGen's new list cleaning feature further improves campaign deliverability and engagement by ensuring users send to clean lists, which improves sender reputation and decreases the senders IP address' chance of being read as spam.

Another enhancement, particularly useful for Sales teams, is the (4) ability to initiate follow-up workflows by simply completing an Action such as Phone Calls or Appointments - thus creating Marketing Automation for Sales. After completing a Phone Call, a lead will automatically enter into a workflow and be sent a follow up email. This automated action saves the Sales Rep time and ensures a quick response turn around. With these added features, NexGen has enhanced the power of Marketing Automation and the ability to nurture leads by offering a new and simple way to trigger workflows. "Now our users have the ability and insight to predict the potential performance of a campaign before pressing send. This latest release includes more than just improved system functionality. It offers our users more tools than ever before to help them generate and nurture leads into sales," said Tammy Arishenkoff, Sr. Product Manager at SmartTouch® Interactive. About SmartTouch® Interactive SmartTouch® Interactive is an interactive marketing agency that provides proven lead generation programs and lead management system, SmartTouch® Platform, the lead nurturing CRM. The SmartTouch® team's expertise in lead generation and online marketing helps firms that require a multi-touch sales cycle create demand for products and services and grow their business with customized, interactive lead generation programs and lead cultivation. Backed by 30 years of experience in developing lead generation programs for hundreds of clients, SmartTouch® Interactive sets a new standard with lead generation programs and a single solution that integrates CRM, Marketing Automation, Email Marketing and Inventory Management in one platform, SmartTouch®. http://www.smarttouchinteractive.com View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627005025/en/

