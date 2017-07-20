|
|[June 27, 2017]
|
New Features Have Been Released by SmartTouch® Interactive for Their Lead Nurturing CRM/Marketing Automation Platform, NexGen
SmartTouch® Interactive, an interactive real
estate marketing agency, real
estate marketing automation and lead
nurturing CRM solution company, today announced new enhancements to
their CRM/Marketing Automation platform, NexGen.
SmartTouch® NexGen is designed to address the needs and challenges of
both real estate sales and marketing teams and to consolidate those
needs and challenges into one platform solution. Marketing users can
deploy automated campaigns and highly targeted messages to various
contact lists and gain full transparency into KPIs such as open and
click-through rates. Sales users are notified of leads in real-time and
are able to stay on top of the multi-touch sales process.
New SmartTouch® NexGen Features Include:
1. Contact Engagements - provides insight at the Contact level into what
content is most interesting and engaging.
2. Smart+ Campaign Tools
- integrates Email Previews Powered by Litmus® combined with Smart Spam
Testing Powere by Mail-Tester.
3. Smart List Cleaning - ensures
you are using only clean lists for sending campaigns.
4. New
Workflow Trigger from Actions - utilizes completed Actions such as Phone (News - Alert)
Calls or Appointments to initiate Contacts into a follow-up workflow.
The platform's latest features will further enhance a marketer's ability
to (1) see which campaigns Contacts are engaging with, (2) preview
campaigns for rendering quirks and test a campaign's potential for
reaching an inbox, (3) as well as improve deliverability and sender
reputation through list cleaning. By knowing what content leads find
most interesting and engaging, NexGen users are now able to send more
focused and targeted follow-up and reengagement emails to increase
conversion. The integration with Litmus® and Mail-Tester not only
increases clicks by previewing a campaign in over 50 email clients and
devices to optimize your content for every inbox, but also increasing
open rates by giving campaigns the best possible chance to reach the
inbox through spam testing. NexGen's new list cleaning feature further
improves campaign deliverability and engagement by ensuring users send
to clean lists, which improves sender reputation and decreases the
senders IP address' chance of being read as spam.
Another enhancement, particularly useful for Sales teams, is the (4)
ability to initiate follow-up workflows by simply completing an Action
such as Phone Calls or Appointments - thus creating Marketing Automation
for Sales. After completing a Phone Call, a lead will automatically
enter into a workflow and be sent a follow up email. This automated
action saves the Sales Rep time and ensures a quick response turn around.
With these added features, NexGen has enhanced the power of Marketing
Automation and the ability to nurture leads by offering a new and simple
way to trigger workflows.
"Now our users have the ability and insight to predict the potential
performance of a campaign before pressing send. This latest release
includes more than just improved system functionality. It offers our
users more tools than ever before to help them generate and nurture
leads into sales," said Tammy Arishenkoff, Sr. Product Manager at
SmartTouch® Interactive.
About SmartTouch® Interactive
SmartTouch® Interactive is an interactive marketing agency that
provides proven lead generation programs and lead management system,
SmartTouch® Platform, the lead nurturing CRM. The SmartTouch®
team's expertise in lead generation and online marketing helps firms
that require a multi-touch sales cycle create demand for products and
services and grow their business with customized, interactive lead
generation programs and lead cultivation. Backed by 30 years of
experience in developing lead generation programs for hundreds of
clients, SmartTouch® Interactive sets a new standard with lead
generation programs and a single solution that integrates CRM, Marketing
Automation, Email Marketing and Inventory Management in one platform,
SmartTouch®. http://www.smarttouchinteractive.com
