|[June 26, 2017]
New Colonial Life report encourages bigger view of employee benefits
Employers can create more competitive and cost-effective benefits
programs by taking a broader view and avoiding the distractions of
health care reform legislation, according to a new white paper released
today by Colonial
Life.
"Big-Picture
Benefits" uses industry and internal company research to
illustrate solutions available to employers that help control rising
insurance costs, protect their workers' financial wellbeing and offer
greater choice for today's increasingly diverse workforce.
"Health insurance is a major employer expense, but a competitive
employee benefits plan includes far more than that," says Steve Hesler,
assistant vice president, product development at Colonial Life.
"Employers who want to attract and retain the best talent can take
active steps today rather than waiting to see what does or doesn't
change down the road."
Rising costs create financial burden
As health care premiums continue to rise - up more than 300 percent
since 19991 - employers are increasingly shifting costs to
employees, through a higher share of premiums, higher coinsurance or
higher deductibles. However, that heavier burden increases employees'
already-fragile financial state, the report points out. The average
deductible for employer-sponsored health plans surged 13 percent in 20161
while workers' wages increased only 2 percent.2
That comes at a time when nearly half of surveyed Americans say they
couldn't cover a $400 emergency expense or would have to sell something
or borrow the money. And close to a third went without some medical care
in the past year because they couldn't afford it.3
Redesigned programs close gaps, offer choices
Employers who pair voluntary benefits with a high-deductible health plan
find they can reduce employes' financial exposure while expanding their
benefits program. Employees can select and pay for the coverage they
want, or employers can fund it - often at the same or lower cost than
before with the premium savings from the higher-deductible health plan.
The increased choice of voluntary benefits also creates greater
flexibility and customization demanded by today's increasingly diverse
workforce, the report says. Research shows there are large gaps between
what employees list as "must-have" benefits compared with what employers
offer, especially for accident, critical illness and hospital
confinement insurance.4 In fact, one recent study showed a
third of employees tend to enroll in every type of coverage offered.5
"A strong benefits program is one of the most important tools employers
have to compete for and keep their talented workforce," Hesler says.
"Those who broaden their vision beyond major medical coverage to include
voluntary benefits will be ideally positioned to both manage the bottom
line and give their business a competitive edge."
Download a copy of the "Big-Picture Benefits"
white paper at ColonialLife.com.
About Colonial Life
Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company is a market leader in
providing financial protection benefits through the workplace, including
disability, life, accident, dental, cancer, critical illness and
hospital confinement indemnity insurance. The company's benefit services
and education, innovative enrollment technology and personal service
support more than 86,000 businesses and organizations, representing 3.7
million of America's workers and their families. For more information
visit www.coloniallife.com
or connect with the company at www.facebook.com/coloniallifebenefits,
www.twitter.com/coloniallife
and www.linkedin.com/company/colonial-life.
Colonial Life is a registered trademark and marketing brand of Colonial
Life & Accident Insurance Company.
