[June 26, 2017] New Turbonomic Integration with Cisco Tetration Analytics to Enable Network-Aware Automated Placement of Workloads

Today at Cisco Live, Cisco's (News - Alert) annual IT and communications conference, Turbonomic announced a new integration roadmap with Cisco Tetration AnalyticsTM to help customers activate their hybrid cloud by leveraging deep analytics intelligence to automatically place workloads, whether on-premises or in the cloud. As customers turn to hybrid cloud to meet the demands of a digital business, their applications are becoming more distributed as they adopt new architectures. This is causing the network to play an even larger role in application quality of service. The complexity of these environments requires automated self-managing software that works in real-time. Turbonomic helps organizations make the right resource allocation decisions in real-time, whether on-premises or in the cloud. Cisco Tetration provides organizations with complete visibility across everything in the data center in real-time - every packet, every flow, and every speed. By integrating with Tetration's powerful telemetry and analytics, the Turbonomic platform will be able to leverage flow patterns, which automatically reduces network contention challenges. This enables placement decisions for workloads that are network aware, which improves performance. Additional use cases around application dependency mapping and cloud migration are also on the roadmap, which will simplify a customer's ability to actiate their hybrid cloud and assure performance, lower cost and maintain continuous compliance. "We are very excited to be working with Cisco Tetration to deliver customers with an even more powerful platform to activate their hybrid cloud journey," said Shmuel Kliger, President and Founder of Turbonomic. "The combination of making the right resource allocation decisions in real-time, while leveraging Tetration's real-time understanding of the communication flows between applications, will give customers the ability to automatically determine the best placement for workloads whether on-premises or in the cloud - which is one of the more challenging tasks that organizations face as they journey to the cloud." To learn more about Turbonomic visit booth #4633 at Cisco Live.

