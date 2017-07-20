|
|[June 26, 2017]
|
New Turbonomic Integration with Cisco Tetration Analytics to Enable Network-Aware Automated Placement of Workloads
Live, Cisco's (News - Alert) annual IT and communications conference, Turbonomic
announced a new integration roadmap with Cisco Tetration AnalyticsTM
to help customers activate their hybrid cloud by leveraging deep
analytics intelligence to automatically place workloads, whether
on-premises or in the cloud.
As customers turn to hybrid cloud to meet the demands of a digital
business, their applications are becoming more distributed as they adopt
new architectures. This is causing the network to play an even larger
role in application quality of service. The complexity of these
environments requires automated self-managing software that works in
real-time. Turbonomic helps organizations make the right resource
allocation decisions in real-time, whether on-premises or in the cloud.
Cisco Tetration provides organizations with complete visibility across
everything in the data center in real-time - every packet, every flow,
and every speed.
By integrating with Tetration's powerful telemetry and analytics, the
Turbonomic platform will be able to leverage flow patterns, which
automatically reduces network contention challenges. This enables
placement decisions for workloads that are network aware, which improves
performance. Additional use cases around application dependency mapping
and cloud migration are also on the roadmap, which will simplify a
customer's ability to actiate their hybrid cloud and assure
performance, lower cost and maintain continuous compliance.
"We are very excited to be working with Cisco Tetration to deliver
customers with an even more powerful platform to activate their hybrid
cloud journey," said Shmuel Kliger, President and Founder of Turbonomic.
"The combination of making the right resource allocation decisions in
real-time, while leveraging Tetration's real-time understanding of the
communication flows between applications, will give customers the
ability to automatically determine the best placement for workloads
whether on-premises or in the cloud - which is one of the more
challenging tasks that organizations face as they journey to the cloud."
To learn more about Turbonomic visit booth #4633 at Cisco Live.
About Turbonomic
Launched in 2010, Turbonomic delivers a hybrid cloud management platform
that enables on-premises and public cloud to self-manage in real-time,
thereby assuring performance, lowering cost, and continuously ensuring
compliance. The Turbonomic patented decision engine curates workload
demand to dynamically control resource supply, maintaining a perpetual
desired state of application health. One of the fastest growing
technology companies, Turbonomic is trusted by thousands of enterprises
to simplify and accelerate their hybrid cloud journey.
