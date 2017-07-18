ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New Ipswitch 2017 Plus Network Monitoring and Secure File Transfer Software Demonstrated at Cisco Live
[June 26, 2017]

Ipswitch®, the leader in easy to deploy, manage and use file transfer and network management software, is hosting demonstrations of the new 2017 Plus versions of Ipswitch WhatsUp® Gold network monitoring and Ipswitch MOVEit® secure file transfer at Cisco Live 2017, taking place on June 25-29, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada, booth #517. Earlier this month, Ipswitch (News - Alert) announced MOVEit 2017 Plus and WhatsUp Gold 2017 Plus with new cloud capabilities, new layers of security and additional user driven enhancements. The company also announced that WhatsUp Gold has earned Cisco (News - Alert) Interoperability Verification Testing (IVT) and Compatibility certification.

  • What: Ipswitch Secure File Transfer and Network Monitoring Solutions at Cisco Live 2017
  • When: Monday, June 26 - Thursday, June 29, 2017
  • Where: Mandalay Bay Convention Center, 3950 S. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, Nevada, World of Solutions, Booth #517

"Being Cisco Compatible, Ipswitch can now more widely deliver its powerful software for today's Cisco centric IT teams," said Michael Grossi, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Strategic Alliances at Ipswitch. "Our interoperability allows Ipswitch Cisco heterogeneous network management and proven secure data transfer across cloud, virtual and on-premise environments - adding value and performance to our customers' entire IT ecosystems."

Ipswitch is also demonstrating WS_FTP® secure FTP server software that thousands of IT teams depend on for the unique business grade features required to ensure reliable and secure transfer of critical data as well as iMacros Software, the world's most popular web automation, data extraction and web testing solution. The only web automation software that works with every website, iMacros makes it easy to record and replay repetitious work.

Thousands of technology innovators are gathering at Cisco Live Las Vegas that includes today's IT visionary thought leaders, more than 1,000 education sessions, Cisco's top partners and numerous opportunities to build the connections that fuel personal and professional growth. For more information on the event, visit: https://www.ciscolive.com/us/.

Cisco Live attendees are able to redeem a free virtual token for a free t-shirt in the Ipswitch booth. For details, visit: https://www.ipswitch.com/go/cisco-live-us.


For more information on the Ipswitch Cisco partnership, visit:

https://www.ipswitch.com/partners/technology-partners/cisco-partnership.

Ipswitch products are featured on the Cisco Marketplace at:

https://marketplace.cisco.com/catalog/companies/ipswitch-inc/products/whatsup-gold-2017.

For more information on what's new in MOVEit and WhatsUp Gold, visit: https://www.ipswitch.com/whats-new.

For free, fully functional 30-day trials, visit: https://www.ipswitch.com/free-trials.

About Ipswitch
With over 1 million users from 42,000 companies managing more than 150,000 networks in 116 countries, Ipswitch designs and develops industry-leading software that enables the easy delivery of 24/7 performance and security across cloud, virtual and on-premise environments. IT teams worldwide rely on 25 years of innovation to optimize and secure business transactions, applications and infrastructure with Ipswitch MOVEit® secure file transfer, Ipswitch WhatsUp® Gold network monitoring and Ipswitch WS_FTP®. Available directly or through strategic alliances with leading IT vendors and the company's fast-growing global partner ecosystem, Ipswitch's wide portfolio improves application and network performance, monitors diverse IT environments and ensures secure exchange of data that meets PCI (News - Alert), HIPAA, GDPR and other industry and government data security and regulatory requirements.

The company has offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. For more information, visit https://www.ipswitch.com/ or connect on LinkedIn and Twitter. To learn about Ipswitch's strategic alliances or global network of partners, visit https://www.ipswitch.com/partners.

All trademarks recognized.


