[June 22, 2017] Webinar Highlights How to Harness the Power of Cloud and Virtualization

TMCnet News Trumbull, CT - June 22, 2017- TMC (News - Alert) , a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person and online, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), an industry-leading technology company that enables customers to go further, faster, announced today that they will be delivering a webinar titled "Harness the Power of Cloud and Virtualization" on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. EDT/ 11:00 a.m. PDT. The webinar is a must-attend event for CIOs and IT decision makers who want to learn more about harnessing the power of cloud and virtualization while maintaining an agile, solid foundation focused on results. Moderator Erik Linask (News - Alert) , Group Editorial Director, TMC, alongside presenters Chuck Hooke, Intel Datacenter Architect, HPE; Megan Gawlik, Intel Americas & Channel Market Development Manager, HPE; and Mark Henson, National Practice Director, HPE, will discuss how HPE Synergy (News - Alert) , a product of ePlus, Intel and HPE, can reduce operational complexity and speed the deployment of applications and services. Attendees of the webinar will learn how:

HPE Synergy aggregates compute, storage, network fabric and management into a hardware foundation.

ePlus and Intel (News - Alert) drive HPE Synergy compute modules, providing orchestration, security and enhanced performance.

ePlus and Intel work together to design and deploy the right solutions for the customer's unique needs.

The new Intel Xeon Processor (News - Alert) Scalable family is the new foundation for secure, agile, multi-cloud datacenters and represents the biggest platform advancements in this decade. REGISTER today to attend the webinar on June 28, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. EDT/ 11:00 a.m. PDT. About TMC Global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets.

boost search results, establish market validation, elevate brands and thought leadership, while minimizing ad-blocking. Custom Lead Programs uncover sales opportunities and build databases.

uncover sales opportunities and build databases. In-Person and Online Events boost brands, enhance thought leadership and generate leads.

and boost brands, enhance thought leadership and generate leads. Publications , Display Advertising and Newsletters bolster brand reputations.

, and bolster brand reputations. Custom Content provides expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts.

For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com. About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

HPE is an industry-leading technology company that enables customers to go further, faster. With the industry's most comprehensive portfolio, spanning the cloud to the data center to workplace applications, our technology and services help customers around the world make IT more efficient, more productive and more secure.



About Intel

Intel is a world leader in computing innovation. The company designs and builds the essential technologies that serve as the foundation for the world's computing devices.



About ePlus, Inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps clients imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,200 associates serving a diverse set of clients in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac.





