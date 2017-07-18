[June 22, 2017] New Singing App Spotlite Lets You Sing For Free And Win Money!

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- SPOTLITE (https://spotlite.me/) is the only free direct to fan singing app that caters to the artist. Our platform offers the opportunity for any kind of musical or vocal talent, independent or up-and-coming artists to sing their original music, cover and karaoke songs. Spotlite is the only singing app where artists can gain exposure, fans and win money. We're a unique singing platform where fans can gift artists for their live-streamed or recorded performances. No other app allows fans to pay their favorite artists directly for their talent. Artists can also win money for their performances by joining our singing contests. The minimum prize for each contest is $2,000 and winners are chosen bi-weekly. Each vote costs a quarter, which also goes into the prize money. The amount of money a winner can take home is endless. Currently, we're hosting 3 singing contests for original, Country and karaoke songs. The winners are chosen by the number of votes they receive. Sign up now to joi the hundreds of other contestants going after the substantial prize money. The deadline for these competitions is June 25th at 11 pm PDT. The various functions of Spotlite include the ability to: Choose from a large catalogue of songs to sing

Record or live-stream your performance

Earn money for your performances

Win money from joining our contests

Share your performances on Facebook and Twitter About SPOTLITE

Spotlite is also a musical talent incubator. We look forward to working with publishers, labels and managers to help their artists to grow. We're also a type of angel investor interested in funding some of their recording costs associated with making a record. Our development and tech teams are in Beijing, China, while our Marketing, A&R and Business Development teams are in Los Angeles, CA. Our company consists of music industry executives from Google Music, Yahoo! Music, Microsoft, Atom Factory, and Warner/Chappell. SPOTLITE IS AVAILABLE HERE Download On The App Store

Get It On Google Play

Contact Info: Business Opportunities - business@spotlite.me All other inquiries - info@spotlite.me To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-singing-app-spotlite-lets-you-sing-for-free-and-win-money-300477998.html SOURCE Spotlite

