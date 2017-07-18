|
|[June 22, 2017]
|
New CIO Study Reveals Three Key Levers to Successful Digital Transformation
A new study by open-source pioneer Alfresco
Software, a leading provider of content management and process
automation, and Forbes Insights explores what separates the winners from
the losers in the digital economy. The report "The
Great Rethink: How Digital Leaders Are Building Tomorrow's Organizations"
is based on comprehensive interviews of more than 300 top-tier
executives. It identifies characteristics commonly held by organizations
that continue to outperform others as they seek to establish themselves
as digital disruptors in the markets they serve.
According to Alfresco founder and CTO John Newton, "Today's corporate
leaders must realize that they need to disrupt or risk being disrupted.
Those who are not yet thinking about how they will innovate with new
approaches leveraging technology are at risk," Newton warned.
Leaders Must Change Their Thinking
The research concludes that there are three levers that business and IT
leaders should employ for successful digital transformation which
catalyze a rethinking of the way organizations leverage technology:
-
Design thinking-where a relentless focus upon optimizing user
experience and customer experience guides all business technology
decisions.
-
Open thinking-in which innovation from both inside and outside
the organization is encouraged to drive new initiatives.
-
Platform thinking-where the desired outcome of systems and
solution deployment is to build an ecosystem of partners and customers
that exchange capabilities and data in a manner that creates added
value.
"Platform thinking is about new business models," said Newton. "We
determined how prevalent platform thinking was by asking, 'To what
extent do you open up your systems and information to third parties, and
to what extent do you consume systems and information from third
parties?' Just think about how Uber embeds itself into Google (News - Alert) Maps so
that when you pull up some directions, it tells you that there is an
Uber three minutes away and that it can get you to your destination in
ten minutes. That's real platform thinking-the ability to extend your
reach far and wide to attract more people to your platform." He added
that going forward, fast-growing companies will invest even more quickly
in platform thinking.
As supported by the new Alfresco research, it is important to note that
the path to digital success is best realized by activating all three of
these levers. Sixty-four percent of the report's "best-in-class" firms,
those that excel across all three categories, report significant annual
growth (defined by exceeding 10 percent EBITDA
growth over the past three years) versus 43 percent of those still
developing their capabilities across one or two of the three key areas.
What It Takes to Be a Fast-Growing Company
First and foremost, the Alfresco research points to the need for CEOs to
lead corporate digital transformation, with close to half (49 percent)
of the fast-growing companies' digital transformation efforts being lead
directly by the CEO, versus 20 percent for all others. "Digital
transformation starts at the top, ideally with the CEO driving change
and ensuring that the whole company is moving in the right direction,"
explained Newton.
According to Alfresco, fast-growing companies also excel at doing these
three things:
-
They adopt a strategy of customer- and user-first thinking
-
85 percent currently have dedicated user experience teams
-
60 percent plan to increase resources in customer experience over
the next three years
-
They commit to an open approach to the flow of ideas and concepts in
their organizations
-
85 percent say a commitment to open standards is important/very
important
-
90 percent report the use of open source technologies as
important/very important
-
85 percent describe open data as important/very important
-
They re-imagine a business model that supports a shared economy and
leads the way in platform thinking
-
Today, fewer than 13 percent of companies provision their systems
for customers/suppliers to connect to them; however, 67 percent
plan to increase significantly in the next three years
-
Today, only 16 percent consume information from other
customer/partner/supplier systems; however, in the next three
years, 56 percent plan to increase their consumptions significantly
About This Research
The report
is based on a survey of 328 senior-level IT executives, representing a
range of industries, conducted by Alfresco and Forbes Insights in the
first quarter of 2017. All executives came from companies with annual
revenues exceeding $1 billion; 54 percent of survey respondents were
from North America, and 46 percent were from Western Europe. Forbes
Insights also conducted one-on-one interviews with executives to add
context.
