|[June 22, 2017]
New Study Shows Investors Question Performance Data From Advisors and 401(k) Plan Providers
Four in 10 investors (41%) either aren't provided, or don't know if they
are provided, with core information about investment performance from
their investment advisor, 401(k) plan provider and other financial
firms, according to groundbreaking new research by the financial
research firm Phoenix Marketing International. Moreover, more than one
in three investors (35%) aren't entirely confident the information they
receive is accurate and reliable.
In its report, The State of Investor Trust &Transparency,
Phoenix takes an in-depth look at the breadth and importance of
investment information currently provided to investors and how well the
financial services industry is using performance reporting to reinforce
trust and confidence. A nationwide survey of 2,626 individual investors
reveals significant gaps in reporting effectiveness, despite an
explosion of technology enhancements that give investors robust
information and online access to consolidated and customizable views of
portfolios holdings.
"Real transparency isn't simply throwing more data at investors. It's
about providing investors with relevant, reliable and straightforward
information about investment performance and progress toward goals, with
an understanding of how they prioritize that information," said David
Thompson, managing director, Financial Services Affluent Practice, at
Phoenix Marketing International. "At its core, the relationship between
investors and investment advisors is based on trust. Transparent
reporting may be the best tool advisors have to earn that trust,
differentiate themselves and demonstrate their value."
A key finding of the study is that some investors perceive an inherent
conflict of interest with investment advisors as the source of
performance reports. This was the case across the discretionary advice
spectrum, from automated robo advisory platforms to full service wealth
management, and regardless of a fiduciary standard or not. A nagging
question on investors' minds is whether disclosures and the presentation
of performance measures change depending on results and if third-party
validation would show a different outcome.
"Through the eyes of some investors, a performance report crafted by an
advisor or firm overseeing the investments is like aschool report card
written by the student," added Thompson. "Confidence not only in the
data and how it is presented but also who it comes from affects investor
behavior and is a perception financial firms will want to address."
Validity of investment performance is one of the reporting attributes
investors in the study ranked as a high priority. The study also
analyzes the relative importance and breadth of other key attributes
important to investors, including:
-
Fee disclosures
-
Readability and simplicity of information
-
Return metrics compared to appropriate target benchmarks
-
Construct of relevant benchmarks according to risk and time horizon
against investable alternatives
-
Impact of performance on investor goals and objectives
-
Returns compared to other advisors/firms
-
Returns compared to investors with similar goals and objectives
-
Risk and behavior scenarios and expectations
The State of Investor Trust & Transparency presents an
analysis of performance metric priorities and presentation sequence that
serves as a clear roadmap for financial firms not only to construct more
effective performance reports, but also to identify opportunities where
they can differentiate themselves and increase market share among
distinct investor segments.
The report is the first in a series to explore reporting based on
investor priorities, risk factors, by type of firm/ channel and service
level from self-directed to robo to full-service.
The complete State of Investor Trust & Transparency study,
including detailed analyses of the findings and recommendations for
advisors and other financial professionals, can be purchased here.
The link to an infographic with key findings is http://bit.ly/investortrust.
Methodology
The "State of Investor Trust & Transparency" study was derived from the
Phoenix Wealth & Affluent Monitor investor tracking program.
Online questionnaires were completed by 2,626 respondents with a minimum
of $100k+ in investable assets. Interviews were conducted in October and
December, 2016. All data were weighted to by age, income and investable
assets to reflect the true distribution of affluent households
nationally.
About Phoenix Marketing International
Phoenix Marketing International is a global marketing services firm,
headquartered in Rhinebeck, New York, with 11 offices in the U.S. and
Europe. Since 1999, the firm has provided companies across diverse
industries with competitive insights on attitudes and behaviors, with a
focus on customer experience, communications and brand/product
innovation through extensive research experience in the automotive,
financial services, healthcare, converged technology and media,
restaurant and travel/leisure sectors. For more information, visit http://phoenixmi.com/.
