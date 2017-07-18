[June 22, 2017] New York CIOs Plan To Increase Hiring During The Second Half Of 2017

NEW YORK, June 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-area technology hiring is on the rise for the second half of 2017, according to the Robert Half Technology IT Hiring Forecast and Local Trend Report. Twenty-three percent of CIOs say they plan to add full-time technology professionals to their teams — a 6 point increase from a survey conducted in December 2016. In addition to hiring plans, the report also highlights technology skills in demand, CIOs' top concerns and factors contributing to local hiring growth. "The clients we work with are emphasizing technology upgrades and moving forward with new initiatives in order to evolve and keep up with competitors," said Jason Deneu, metro market manager for Robert Half Technology in New York. "Specifically, we are seeing companies in the five boroughs looking for candidates with skills and experience that address the three biggest trends in the tech sector: cloud, big data and security." Hiring Plans and Challenges

In addition to the plans to bring on more IT talent during the next six months, an additional 69 percent of New York-based CIOs expect to maintain staff levels by filling vacant roles. An active hiring environment is contributing to a competitive market for IT talent: 56 percent of New York hiring leaders say that it's somewhat or very challenging to find skilled IT professionals in today's market. Factors Leading to Tech Hiring in New York

When asked what factors are most contributing to local hiring, more than a third (39 percent) of respondents said more businesses are moving to the area, creating more jobs in technology. Other factrs impacting tech hiring in New York include: Increased cloud or big data initiatives (27 percent)

(27 percent) Increased mobile initiatives (20 percent)

(20 percent) Increased digital marketing initiatives (13 percent) Skills in Demand

According to respondents, the skills in greatest demand within their organizations include: Database management (65 percent) Windows administration (57 percent) Network administration (57 percent) Telecommunications support (53 percent) Business intelligence/reporting services (52 percent) Top Concerns

When asked to name their top priority for the next six months, 24 percent of New York CIOs said they will be focused on maintaining security of IT systems and safeguarding company information. Other priorities will include:

Technology innovation and investing in new technologies (23 percent)

(23 percent) Staff retention (22 percent)

(22 percent) Innovation or helping grow the business (16 percent)

(16 percent) Upgrading existing systems for business efficiency (16 percent) "It is difficult to find top tech talent in New York. The market is ultra-competitive and candidates are receiving multiple offers at a time," Deneu added. "Hiring managers must keep growing their network to find the right candidates and to keep retention top of mind. Offering access to cutting-edge technology and training resources is attractive to professionals striving to keep their technology experiences up to date." About Robert Half Technology

With more than 100 locations worldwide, Robert Half Technology is a leading provider of technology professionals for initiatives ranging from web development and multiplatform systems integration to network security and technical support. Robert Half Technology offers online job search services at roberthalf.com/technology. Visitors can also request a copy of the Robert Half Technology 2017 Salary Guide, which includes a wide range of IT job descriptions. Survey Methodology

The survey was developed by Robert Half Technology and conducted by an independent research firm. To ensure that companies from all segments were represented in the study, the sample was stratified by number of employees. Robert Half Technology has been tracking IT hiring activity in the United States since 1995. To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-cios-plan-to-increase-hiring-during-the-second-half-of-2017-300477843.html SOURCE Robert Half Technology

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]