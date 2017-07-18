|
|[June 22, 2017]
New Relic Plans First European Availability Zone Located in Germany in 2018
FutureStack - Digital intelligence leader New
Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) announced plans to establish its first
European availability zone for its Digital Intelligence Platform located
in Germany. Upon its expected launch in 2018, customers will be able to
access the full power of New Relic's cloud-based platform, while having
the confidence that their data remains within Europe. With 44 percent
year-over-year revenue growth in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East,
and Africa) from fiscal year 2016 to 2017, New Relic has driven success
with leading enterprises across the region. The announcement supports
the company's broad international growth plan.
"Enterprises across Europe are moving to the cloud, adopting DevOps, and
creating new digital customer experiences to drive business growth--and
they need a single platform to monitor the success of these critical
efforts," said Lew Cirne, CEO and founder, New Relic. "With the
announcement of our planned European availability zone in Germany, we
are doubling down on our commitment to servicing our customers across
Europe, which has so much opportunity."
"Revenues of Public IT Cloud Services in Western Europe are expected to
grow 23 percent CAGR to $41.4 billion from 2015 to 2020," said Michael
Ceroici, research analyst, European Datacenter Group, IDC (News - Alert). "As European
Public Cloud Services play catch up with the market in North America,
IDC expects growth will be driven by increased confidence in cloud
security developments, broader cloud adoption among European SMEs, and
the desire to streamline datacenter ownership and maintenance costs."
New Relic's Growing Presence in Europe
New Relic has expanded its team across Europe to offer increased
partnership and support to its growing global customer base. The company
has offices focused on sales and service in Dublin, London, Munich, and
Zürich. In addition, in 2015 New Relic announced its European
Development Center in Barcelona, responsible for creating new platform
innovations across the New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform,
including recently expanded integrations
with Amazon Web Services.
The New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform
The New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform is a SaaS (News - Alert) solution that
delivers full-stack visibility into the performance of digital
initiatives--from the underlying host, through the application to the
end-user experience. Innovative enterprises throughout Europe use New
Relic's platform to gain powerful analytics andactionable insights that
help them build and run modern digital businesses. New Relic's platform
is powered by a multi-tenant cloud database, which is built to scale
during peak business events, such as holidays or sales, allowing
companies to have visibility into their systems when they need it most.
FutureStack: Berlin Features Digital Leaders from ProSiebenSat.1,
Allianz X, Amazon, Verivox, and Lotto24
The announcement was made at FutureStack:
Berlin, New Relic's first-ever full day event for customers and
partners in Germany. The Berlin event featured a keynote from Founder
and CEO Lew Cirne, and real-world success stories from ProSiebenSat.1,
Allianz X, Amazon, Verivox, and Lotto24. It also included hands-on
product trainings and networking events for customers to connect with
peers across industries. New Relic kicked off its global FutureStack
Tour to a sold-out crowd in London last month and plans to host
additional events in New York City, San Francisco and Sydney in the
coming months. For event details and information on speakers, please
visit the website.
About New Relic
New Relic is a leading digital intelligence company, delivering
full-stack visibility and analytics to over 40 percent of the Fortune
100. The New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform provides actionable
insights to drive digital business. Companies of all sizes trust New
Relic to monitor application and infrastructure performance so they can
quickly resolve issues, and improve digital customer experiences. Learn
more at newrelic.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term
is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited
to statements regarding New Relic's plans to open an availability zone
in Europe, including the timing for opening of the availability zone as
well as its specific location within Europe, market and customer trends
and opportunity, attendance, benefits of attendance and topics covered
at FutureStack: Berlin, and additional FutureStack Tour events. The
achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking
statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations,
and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties,
assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's
actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from
those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further
information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other
results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is
included in the filings we make with the SEC (News - Alert) from time to time,
including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-K, particularly under the
captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of
Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these
documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations
website at http://ir.newrelic.com
or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these
forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.
All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their
registered owners.
