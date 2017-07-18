[June 22, 2017] New Relic Plans First European Availability Zone Located in Germany in 2018

FutureStack - Digital intelligence leader New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) announced plans to establish its first European availability zone for its Digital Intelligence Platform located in Germany. Upon its expected launch in 2018, customers will be able to access the full power of New Relic's cloud-based platform, while having the confidence that their data remains within Europe. With 44 percent year-over-year revenue growth in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) from fiscal year 2016 to 2017, New Relic has driven success with leading enterprises across the region. The announcement supports the company's broad international growth plan. "Enterprises across Europe are moving to the cloud, adopting DevOps, and creating new digital customer experiences to drive business growth--and they need a single platform to monitor the success of these critical efforts," said Lew Cirne, CEO and founder, New Relic. "With the announcement of our planned European availability zone in Germany, we are doubling down on our commitment to servicing our customers across Europe, which has so much opportunity." "Revenues of Public IT Cloud Services in Western Europe are expected to grow 23 percent CAGR to $41.4 billion from 2015 to 2020," said Michael Ceroici, research analyst, European Datacenter Group, IDC (News - Alert) . "As European Public Cloud Services play catch up with the market in North America, IDC expects growth will be driven by increased confidence in cloud security developments, broader cloud adoption among European SMEs, and the desire to streamline datacenter ownership and maintenance costs." New Relic's Growing Presence in Europe New Relic has expanded its team across Europe to offer increased partnership and support to its growing global customer base. The company has offices focused on sales and service in Dublin, London, Munich, and Zürich. In addition, in 2015 New Relic announced its European Development Center in Barcelona, responsible for creating new platform innovations across the New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform, including recently expanded integrations with Amazon Web Services. The New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform The New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform is a SaaS (News - Alert) solution that delivers full-stack visibility into the performance of digital initiatives--from the underlying host, through the application to the end-user experience. Innovative enterprises throughout Europe use New Relic's platform to gain powerful analytics andactionable insights that help them build and run modern digital businesses. New Relic's platform is powered by a multi-tenant cloud database, which is built to scale during peak business events, such as holidays or sales, allowing companies to have visibility into their systems when they need it most. FutureStack: Berlin Features Digital Leaders from ProSiebenSat.1, Allianz X, Amazon, Verivox, and Lotto24 The announcement was made at FutureStack: Berlin, New Relic's first-ever full day event for customers and partners in Germany. The Berlin event featured a keynote from Founder and CEO Lew Cirne, and real-world success stories from ProSiebenSat.1, Allianz X, Amazon, Verivox, and Lotto24. It also included hands-on product trainings and networking events for customers to connect with peers across industries. New Relic kicked off its global FutureStack Tour to a sold-out crowd in London last month and plans to host additional events in New York City, San Francisco and Sydney in the coming months. For event details and information on speakers, please visit the website.

About New Relic New Relic is a leading digital intelligence company, delivering full-stack visibility and analytics to over 40 percent of the Fortune 100. The New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform provides actionable insights to drive digital business. Companies of all sizes trust New Relic to monitor application and infrastructure performance so they can quickly resolve issues, and improve digital customer experiences. Learn more at newrelic.com.

