[June 21, 2017] New Illumio Technology Offers New Encryption Options To Protect Customers' Traffic In Hybrid Cloud Environments

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumio today announced its SecureConnect policy-based IPsec encryption capability can terminate on leading VPN gateways, including the Cisco ASA firewall. The new SecureConnect Gateway enables encrypted connectivity between Windows and Linux workloads in cloud computing environments including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Compute Engine, and traditional security gateways running in the data center. This innovation was developed in collaboration with many of the company's customers in order to reduce friction of securely taking advantage of public clouds while leveraging existing data center security investments. "Traditional approaches to encrypting and decrypting traffic in traditional data centers can be operationally challenging and are frequently implemented on an ad-hoc basis," said Jon Oltsik, Senior Principal Analyst at ESG Research. "Illumio's new capability can break down the encryption barrier between cloud workload and data center security operations, enhancing the enterprise's journey to the hybrid cloud." The Illumio SecureConnect Gateway complements Illumio's adaptive segmentation and live application dependency mapping technologies, offering a "triple threat" of integrated software security services for agile hybrid cloud deployments. Since the Illumio Adaptive Security Platform (ASP)TM first shipped in October 2014, it has offered SecureConnect, policy-based IPsec workload-to-workload encryption for data-in-motion. This extension of SecureConnect provides the same IPsec encryption for data-in-motion and now adds the ASA and other VPN gateways. IPsec is enabled on cloud workloads using existing operating system IPsec mechanisms such as strongSwan in Linux and Microsoft IPsec in Windows environments. "Being able to seamlessly fuse encryption – must-have in data protection and compliance – into hybrid cloud operations is a core tenant of what makes Illumio a leader in cloud security," said Alan Cohen, Chief Commercial Officer of Illumio. "Helping customers take advantage of existing capabilities rather than introducing new chokepoints and appliances is what makes the Illumio Adaptive Security Platform elegant and unique." Additional Benefits

All of the traditional, complicated key management and dedicated site-to-site VPNs required for encryption outside the corporate network are removed by Illumio ASP's automation and ease of use. Organizations can leverage existing investments in Cisco ASAs as they integrate cloud into their computing stack without the associated complications of legacy VPN architectures including traffic steering through chokepoints, performance hits to throughput, or high availability challenges for mission-critical operations. SecureConnect Gateway Architecture

Illumio is a member of the Cisco Technology Solutions Partner Program. More about the Illumio SecureConnect Gateway can be found in the Cisco Marketplace.

Additional information about Illumio's SecureConnect capabilities can be found at https://www.illumio.com/services .

Illumio, recently named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 list, stops cyber threats by controlling the lateral movement of unauthorized communications through its breakthrough adaptive segmentation technology. The company's Adaptive Security Platform™ visualizes application traffic and delivers continuous, scalable, and dynamic policy and enforcement to every bare-metal server, VM, container, and VDI within data centers and public clouds. Using Illumio, enterprises such as Morgan Stanley, Plantronics, Salesforce, King Entertainment, NetSuite, Oak Hill Advisors, Workday, and Creative Artists Agency have achieved secure application and cloud migration, environmental segmentation, compliance and high-value application protection from breaches and threats with no changes to applications or infrastructure. For more information, visit www.illumio.com or follow us @Illumio. Engage with Illumio on Twitter

