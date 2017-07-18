[June 21, 2017] New Pivot Control Lite Upgrades Existing Pivots to Remote Control

OMAHA, Neb., June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- FieldNET® by Lindsay has added a new product to its industry-leading line of remote pivot monitoring and control solutions – Pivot Control Lite. This innovative product provides growers with a simpler, more cost-effective option to retrofit virtually any brand of new and existing electric center pivots with remote management. "Pivot Control Lite is the simplest and most economical way to add remote control and monitoring capabilities to center pivots," said Reece Andrews, product manager and FieldNET business manager at Lindsay Corporation. "This lower cost option is the perfect solution for farmers who don't need or want some of the more premium capabilities that come with the full Pivot Control solution." By retrofitting an existing system with Pivot Control Lite, farmers gain the advantages of FieldNET's award-winning web and mobile app capabilities, including instant notifications and status updates. This compact yet powerful solution gives growers the ability to: Check the status of their pivot anytime from virtually anywhere via smartphone, tablet or omputer

Receive immediate and customizable text message alerts when the operational status of the pivot changes

Remotely change the application depth, reverse or stop the pivot, control the end-gun and run variable rate plans

Utilize FieldNET Advisor™, the only fully-integrated smart irrigation management solution that delivers recommendations on when, where and how much to water

Consolidate different brands of pivots onto one easy-to-use interface, so all irrigation equipment can be monitored and controlled via the same FieldNET web portal and mobile applications

Easily transfer the equipment from one pivot to another on leased or rotational land

Update to Pivot Control Lite instead of replacing older panels "This is an especially great solution for growers with leased land where they have no ownership of the pivot but want the benefits of remote monitoring and control," Andrews said. "Its location at the last tower makes it extremely simple to install any time of the year." Pivot Control Lite also comes with an optional cable theft detection package, so even when the pivot is powered off, Pivot Control Lite will be actively monitoring the span cable.

"Thieves can strip miles of cable very quickly and often go unnoticed," Andrews said. "With cable theft detection, an email or text alert will be sent when a disruption in continuity is detected. This is valuable, real-time information that can be passed to law enforcement or neighbors to prevent further theft." For more information about Pivot Control Lite, talk to your local Zimmatic dealer or visit www.myfieldnet.com. To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-pivot-control-lite-upgrades-existing-pivots-to-remote-control-300477088.html SOURCE Lindsay Corporation

