New Paper from 451 Research Delivers Real-world Insights Into Adversary Attack Campaign Strategies, Planning and Execution

Arbor Networks Inc., the security division of NETSCOUT (NASDAQ: NTCT), today announced the availability of a provocative new research paper produced by 451 Research (News - Alert) , a preeminent information technology research and advisory company. The goal of the paper is to help security professionals understand the persona and capabilities of their adversaries and also how attack campaigns can be more easily stopped, disrupted or frustrated by a better knowledge of the attacker's tactics, techniques and procedures. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170621005325/en/ 451 Research interviewed several white-hats experienced in dealing with black-hat tactics in various roles, including incident responders, malware researchers, penetration testers and all-around cybersecurity veterans. Together, these individuals have over 100 years of security experience, have investigated hundreds of incidents and given hundreds of talks on the subject. "We have produced a very compelling paper with valuable insights and specific recommendations to enhance your security posture. Attackers aren't Hollywood movie hackers and are more likely to think, act and use the tools of an IT administrator," said Scott Crawford, Director for the Information Security Channel at 451 Research. "They don't rely on malware, custom or commodity. They don't attack from the outside in. They work from the inside out. They use common IT tools to access and escalate through internal systems. As an industry, we need to think more like the adversary, with less emphasis on tools and more on attacker strategy." Read this paper to learn: The persona and capabilities of your adversaries and how attack campaigns can be more easily stopped, disrupted or frustrated by having a better understanding the attacker's tactics, techniques and procedures.

The people targeting your business are not who you expect. Many attackers are professionals and have basic IT skills. They are more likely to think, act and use the tools of an IT administrator than those of a Hollywood movie haker.

How attackers use common IT tools to access and escalate through internal systems. Think about what this means for your security posture. What do you need when dealing with an adversary with a high degree of technical skills and familiarity with the tools IT administrators use? Where are the gaps? And what are they after? Learn more by reading the complete 451 Research paper here.

