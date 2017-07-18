[June 21, 2017] New Charitable Organization Aims to Close the Education Gap Among Low Income Youth

Closing the education gap between low and high income students is the critical step towards addressing long term poverty in the United States and around the world. A newly launched non-profit organization is working to close this gap. Tutoring America is dedicated to providing low-income students with supplemental tutoring services and academic resources not previously available. Jay D. Hatfield, chairman and founder of Tutoring America, is also CEO of InfraCap, and portfolio manager of the InfraCap Active MLP ETF, AMZA, which has pledged to donate 10 percent of its gross revenue to the organization. Tutoring America currently has six partner organizations in New York, Texas and Jamaica which provide instructional technology andgrants to implement tutoring and literacy programs. Data collected from over 5 years of past grants to schools for computers, software, and tutors, shows that students are able to catch-up by one full grade level and have better state exam outcomes after just 25 hours of focused work on tutoring software and assistance from qualified tutors. Education is highly correlated with wages, thus closing the education gap is essential in addressing poverty and quality of life for underprivileged students. Closing the education gap can increase success of young students and stop the cycle of poverty. "We are proud to announce Tutoring America as a newly formed not for profit organization dedicated to helping children to reach their full potential," says Hatfield. "Giving students the resources to succeed is critical if we are going to close the education gap, and in turn, the poverty gap. Improving education and resources available equates to better futures for these capable and bright students. We are committed to provide the resources to help close the gap."

About Tutoring America Since 2017, Tutoring America has been working to help close the education gap that prevents low-income youth from achieving their full potential as students. For more, visit TutoringAmerica.org. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170621005210/en/

