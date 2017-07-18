|
[June 21, 2017]
New Charitable Organization Aims to Close the Education Gap Among Low Income Youth
Closing the education gap between low and high income students is the
critical step towards addressing long term poverty in the United States
and around the world. A newly launched non-profit organization is
working to close this gap. Tutoring
America is dedicated to providing low-income students with
supplemental tutoring services and academic resources not previously
available.
Jay D. Hatfield, chairman and founder of Tutoring America, is also CEO
of InfraCap, and portfolio manager of the InfraCap Active MLP ETF, AMZA,
which has pledged to donate 10 percent of its gross revenue to the
organization. Tutoring America currently has six partner organizations
in New York, Texas and Jamaica which provide instructional technology
andgrants to implement tutoring and literacy programs. Data collected
from over 5 years of past grants to schools for computers, software, and
tutors, shows that students are able to catch-up by one full grade level
and have better state exam outcomes after just 25 hours of focused work
on tutoring software and assistance from qualified tutors.
Education is highly correlated with wages, thus closing the education
gap is essential in addressing poverty and quality of life for
underprivileged students. Closing the education gap can increase success
of young students and stop the cycle of poverty.
"We are proud to announce Tutoring America as a newly formed not for
profit organization dedicated to helping children to reach their full
potential," says Hatfield. "Giving students the resources to succeed is
critical if we are going to close the education gap, and in turn, the
poverty gap. Improving education and resources available equates to
better futures for these capable and bright students. We are committed
to provide the resources to help close the gap."
About Tutoring America
Since 2017, Tutoring America has been working to help close the
education gap that prevents low-income youth from achieving their full
potential as students. For more, visit TutoringAmerica.org.
