|
|[June 21, 2017]
|
New Research from Stratus Provides Insights into Field Data Management Practices and Perceptions
Farmers in Canada and the United States are adopting the use of field
data management software similarly. The most common shared trait is that
farmers using the software are younger, run larger farms, and are
investing for long-term profitability.
This is one finding from the latest market information about field data
management practices revealed in the Field Data Management Practices
Grower Survey. Conducted by Stratus Ag Research, the study examined
farmers' attitudes about field data management; changes they plan to
implement in the next three years; and attitudes about collecting,
aggregating, and analyzing farm data.
"In the last 10 to 15 years, farmers have adopted emerging technologies
to try and increase profitability, decrease input costs, and improve
efficiencies," says Krista MacLean, Stratus project manager. "We
examined rates of adoption of data management software. The increased
use of precision ag technologies has created a huge volume of data. We
wante to understand what farmers were doing with it.
"For example, only 41 percent of farmers today are satisfied with
current methods for analyzing and interpreting their agronomic data to
make decisions."
Additional findings include:
-
89 percent of North American growers keep records of field activities.
45 percent use field data management software.
-
69 percent of farmers in North America have "Big Data" on-farm. 32
percent use software to further analyze it.
-
Field data management software use is highest in the Midwestern U.S.
-
Most farmers know little about software brands.
-
Independent agronomists are the most trusted suppliers of agronomic
data management services.
"There are many reasons farmers adopt new technology and reasons they
don't," MacLean says. "Our survey sheds light on how growers plan to
adopt data management technology and how quickly. The analysis, combined
with the candidness of respondents, offer insights into opportunities
that those who market software solutions to farmers can't ignore."
More information is at stratusresearch.com.
About Stratus Ag Research
Stratus is a market research company focused entirely on agriculture. We
have brought clarity and insight to the agriculture industry for more
than 20 years. Our talent is in translating complex data into clear,
effective, useful information. We produce great reports, and we are
always finding ways to bring insight to new issues.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170621005387/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]