[June 21, 2017] New Partner Programme from Kodak Alaris Empowers Resellers and Distributors to Expand, Connect and Grow

DUBAI, UAE, 21st June, 2017 – Kodak Alaris’ Information Management division (IM) has revamped its channel partner programme, introducing a number of new sales tools, incentives and technical resources designed to support its partners and help them expand their businesses.



Why Change? Addressing Channel Partners’ Needs In a rapidly changing marketplace, VARs, distributors and solution providers are looking for new ways to beat increased competition and overcome challenges with perceived commoditization and customers buying through more channels than they have in the past. “More than 90 percent of Kodak Alaris’ Information Management business is done via resellers and distributors, meaning if our partners aren’t successful, neither are we,” said Gerry Kelliher, EMEA Sales Director of Kodak Alaris Information Management. “Our new partner programme is designed to enable our channel partners to offer best-in-class technology, sophisticated solutions and services, and to grow their businesses by helping customers solve their information management challenges.” Helping Partners Expand, Connect, Grow The Alaris Partner Programme is designed to empower partners to expand, connect and grow. For partners, it will be easier to expand their offerings with the Alaris IN2 Ecosystem of award-winning scanners, software and services that deliver the right results. The programme will also position partners to better connect with their customers. Kodak Alaris is conducting global demand generation campaigns and passing all qualified leads on to partners. And by providing best-in-class sales tools, training and incentives, Kodak Alaris is helping partners create tailored solutions that better address client needs. Ultimately, this generates “stickiness” (loyalty), while uncovering new revenue streams and greater opportunities to grow. Partners who participate in the Alaris Partner Programme can also grow their bottom-line profitability with new and improved incentives, rebates and promotions.



David Whitton, General Manager of Kodak Alaris - Eastern Cluster (Middle East, Africa, East Europe, Turkey & Russia) says, “Our company’s go-to-market model is indirect and partner focused. 90% of our business in the Middle East goes through channel partners. Channel management is a very important aspect of our overall strategy as the efforts of our channel reflect directly on our bottom line. Our top two focused initiatives are ‘Channel Coverage’ and ‘Channel Enablement’. Partnerships are formed with channel partners who understand our vision and then the right tools and programs are developed to support the channel. The end result is that the channel functions effectively and effortlessly as an extended arm of Kodak Alaris. As part of our new partner programme, through specific training and technical programs, we are equipping our partners with the skills needed to leverage market opportunities. As we launch products, we work with our partners to ensure they are highly skilled and have the right capabilities and this in turn helps them to act as key advisors to help end customers choose solutions that fit their business needs.” Partners are rewarded depending on their level of commitment to Kodak Alaris The Alaris Partner Programme includes financial incentives including a new set of reseller benefits and bonuses, which are determined by membership tiers and a partner’s level of commitment to Kodak Alaris.





“Scansation is a longstanding Kodak Alaris partner and its existing partner programme is probably the best amongst all of our suppliers,” said Sid Sutherland, Managing Director, Scansation. “The support we receive has always been fantastic and it’s great to know that Kodak Alaris is committed to making it even better. We look forward to reaping the benefits of the new expanded rewards, sales enablement tools and marketing assets that the new programme will deliver. I’m confident that this strengthened offer will enable us to continue to grow our business and secure profitable revenue both in the short- and long-term.” “Kodak Alaris hardware, software and services are integral to our solutions,” said Neetika Khanna, Marketing Manager for Data Capture Solutions Ltd., a Kodak Alaris Elite Partner. “We are quite excited about the new partner programme because it makes it quicker and easier to identify solutions that best suit our customers’ business needs. With the sales and marketing tools available on the new portal, we will be able to get ahead of the game, attacking information management challenges by offering the latest products and delivering the best pricing and support.” Kodak Alaris has a long, successful track record of partnering with IT channel partners to deliver world class technology and solutions. Earlier this year, Kodak Alaris earned a 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2017 Partner Program Guide, the definitive listing of partner programmes from vendors that provide products and services through the IT channel. The 5-Star rating recognises an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements via their channel programmes.



Kodak Alaris was also recognised as a “Best Channel Vendor” for 2017 in the Enterprise Content Management Hardware category by Business Solutions Magazine. In addition, the firm was recognised as the 2016 and 2017 Scanner Line of the Year by Buyers Lab, marking the first time a scanner vendor has won the award two consecutive years.



