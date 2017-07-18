|
|[June 20, 2017]
|
New Report: Licensing of Academic Patents Has Contributed up to $1.3 Trillion to US Economy
The licensing of university research has made a significant contribution
to US gross domestic product (GDP), industry gross output, and jobs over
the last two decades, according to an independent study commissioned by
the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and the Association of
University Technology Managers (AUTM), which was released today.
The report, "The
Economic Contribution of University/Nonprofit Inventions in the United
States: 1996- 2015," documents the sizeable return that US taxpayers
receive on their investment in federally-funded research. It shows that,
during a 20-year period, academic patents and the subsequent licensing
to industry bolstered US industry gross output by up to $1.33 trillion,
US GDP by up to $591 billion, and supported up to 4,272,000 person years
of employment.
"Thanks to the enduring effectiveness of the Bayh-Dole Act, American
research universities, along with industry partners, are turning
federally-funded basic research into new and valuable products that save
and improve lives. The commercialization of university-based research to
create new companies and good, high-paying jobs is a key driver of
America's innovation economy," said BIO President & CEO Jim
Greenwood. "This updated study demonstrates that fact."
AUTM President Mary Albertson said: "Some of today's most important
science-from life- saving medicines to game-changing technologies-arose
from research at universities. Rocket fuel, insulin, pacemakers and
Google (News - Alert), just to name a few inventions that have made the world a better
place. Now, more than ever, it is critical that we protect and
strengthen the policies that afford us strong patent rights to ensure we
all have access to the next generation of innovations."
The study, which was conducted by technology transfer experts and former
senior economic consultants, is based on data gathered by the
Association of University Technology Managers (AUTM) in its annual
Licensing Activity Survey. The most recent 2015 survey showed:
-
1,012 start-up companies were formed, an increase of 1 percent from
2014, making a direct impact on local economies with more than 72
percent of the new businesses remaining in the institution's home state
-
15,953 new US patent applications were filed, a gain of nearly 15
percent, and 6,680 US patents were issued in fiscal year 2015, up 5
percent
-
879 new products, which have benefitted countless lives, were
introduced into the market.
"Since the Bayh-Dole Act was passed 37 years ago to harness academic
research potential, thousands of inventions have transitioned from the
lab to the marketplace," said AUTM CEO Dr. Stephen Susalka. "This report
illustrates the profound impact that academic technology transfer-the
commercialization of research-has had, and continues to have, on the
world."
"We cannot take tech transfer, or the US patent system upon which it is
based, for granted. Preserving this system is critical to ensuring US
economic revival and spurring the next wave of American innovation in
the life sciences," said Greenwood. "As illustrated by the over 60
countries represented at the BIO International Convention this week, the
partnerships between government, academic researchers, and industry is
vital to innovation economies the world over."
The report was co-authored by Lori Pressman, Mark Planting, Robert
Yuskavage, Dr. Sumiye Okubo, Carol Moylan and Jennifer Bond.
The report is available at www.bio.org/Patents
and www.autm.net
About BIO
BIO is the world's largest trade association representing biotechnology
companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and
related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other
nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of
innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental
biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO
International Convention, the world's largest gathering of the
biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and
partnering meetings held around the world. BIOtechNOW
is BIO's blog chronicling "innovations transforming our world" and the
BIO Newsletter is the organization's bi-weekly email newsletter. Subscribe
to the BIO Newsletter.
About AUTM
The Association of University Technology Managers is a nonprofit
organization dedicated to bringing research to life by supporting and
enhancing the global academic technology transfer profession through
education, professional development, partnering and advocacy. AUTM's
more than 3,200 members represent managers of intellectual property from
more than 350 universities, research institutions and teaching hospitals
around the world as well as numerous businesses and government
organizations.
To learn more about AUTM, visit www.autm.net.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170620006574/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]