|[June 20, 2017]
New Improvements to TechTarget's Qualified Sales OpportunitiesTM Service Help Enterprise Technology Sales Teams Get More Appointments and Win More Deals
Purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services company TechTarget, Inc.
(Nasdaq: TTGT) today announced that it has further improved its
best-selling IT
Deal Alert Qualified Sales OpportunitiesTM service that
provides account reports of verified technology purchases in-process,
spanning more than 150 highly-targeted technology segments. Qualified
Sales Opportunities feature in-depth project intelligence, including top
purchase drivers, pain points, product feature criteria and vendors
being considered, is derived from real buyers researching on
TechTarget's network and is 100% verified through direct contact with a
member of the buying team (demand unit). New updates to the service
provide enhanced CRM integration and more focused intelligence, coupled
with better support and guidance for B2B technology sales teams on how
to leverage purchase intent insight within the reports directly with
customers and prospects.
Qualified Sales Opportunities specifically help sales teams increase
their appointment rate and close more deals by:
-
Delivering unique info not available elsewhere - Reports include
infrastructure details, deal requirements and purchase drivers, which
is more than sales receives from BANT-qualified offerings.
-
Uncovering live deals sales teams were not previously exposed to -
Complements/fills gaps in inbound and outbound marketing efforts to
uncover new projects and contacts.
-
Speeding time to market - TechTarget does all the qualification work
so sales reps can make the most of precious sales resources and time.
"The in-depth intelligence we are providing in reports is delivering the
insight that enterprise technology sales teams need to improve success
significantly," said Andrew Briney, senior vice president, productsfor
TechTarget. "Our clients are seeing dramatic results from these,
including one top networking vendor who saw more than 50% of Qualified
Sales Opportunities sent to channel partners convert to sale. The latest
improvements we have made to this service will ensure that sales teams
see continued success and increased productivity."
TechTarget has made new enhancements to the service to focus on
improving sales rep support and productivity:
-
Better CRM integration of report intelligence - The key drivers
for purchase will now be integrated directly into CRM systems such as
Salesforce.com (News - Alert), so sales reps can leverage the purchase drivers at
quick glance.
-
Reformatted purchase intelligence - PDF reports highlight key
information sales reps need to quickly align the solution with the
customer need.
-
Reports include guidance on how to use the insights on a
call - Suggested "icebreakers" and call script guidance provide
pointers on how to best leverage the data to generate the appointment.
-
Enhanced support services - New onboarding and support services
provided by TechTarget will provide specific training to inside sales
reps at the beginning and throughout the program to ensure success.
"TechTarget's Qualified Sales Opportunities are extremely helpful for a
company like ours and we are seeing great results," said Bryan Rooney,
sales executive, Kaminario. "They are definitely the best opportunities
we get from any partner we are working with."
Qualified Sales Opportunities reports deliver verified urgency, verified
purchase resources and are based on actual interactions with the buying
team, giving enterprise technology organizations a powerful solution to
drive pipeline in specific technology markets.
The unmatched purchase intent insight and project intelligence provided
within Qualified Sales Opportunities is fueled by TechTarget's network
of over 140 technology-specific websites and our audience of 200M annual
visitors - 96% of whom come from organic inbound research - across
10,000 unique IT topics. The granularity of market segments and the
level of detail in the project scoping interviews combined with insights
that are confirmed - not inferred or modeled - make it possible for
sales teams to achieve the success they do.
To learn more about Qualified Sales Opportunities, contact qso@techtarget.com.
About TechTarget
TechTarget
(Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing
and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise
technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial
content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific
websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology
buyers researching their companies' information technology needs. By
understanding these buyers' content consumption behaviors, TechTarget
creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective
marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.
TechTarget has offices in Beijing, Boston, London, Munich, Paris, San
Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com
and follow us on Twitter (News - Alert) @TechTarget.
(C) 2017 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the
TechTarget logo are registered trademarks and IT Deal Alert and
Qualified Sales Opportunities are trademarks of TechTarget. All other
trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
