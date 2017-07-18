|
|[June 20, 2017]
|
New Research Paper from Numenta Demonstrates Results of Machine Intelligence Algorithm on Real-Time Anomaly Detection for Streaming Data
The exponential increase in the use of connected real-time sensors to
surface streaming data in the age of the Internet of Things presents
significant challenges and opportunities for the emerging field of
streaming analytics. Detection of anomalies in streaming data, in
particular, has becoming an increasingly important application across a
large number of industries for critical use cases - ranging from
preventative maintenance to fraud prevention, fault detection, and
systems monitoring. But the real-time nature of streaming data has
presented challenges for applying classic AI and machine learning
techniques to date.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170620005440/en/
Real-world temperature sensor data from an internal component of a large industrial machine. Anomalies are labeled with circles. This file is included in the Numenta Anomaly Benchmark corpus. The first anomaly was a planned shutdown. The third anomaly was a catastrophic system failure. The second anomaly, a subtle but observable change in the behavior, indicated the actual onset of the problem that led to the eventual system failure. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Neuroscience and machine intelligence researchers at Numenta Inc. have
demonstrated how a novel anomaly detection algorithm, based on their
theory of how the brain works, can tackle the problem with a technique
that meets the requirements of streaming data by processing data in
real-time and offering continuous, online detection without supervision
- while simultaneously making predictions. The technique is based on an
online sequence memory algorithm called Hierarchical Temporal Memory
(HTM).
Numenta researchers have described the technique in a new peer-reviewed
paper, "Unsupervised real-time anomaly detection for streaming data,"
* published in a special issue of Neurocomputing.
In the new paper, the researchers also present the results of using the
Numenta Anomaly Benchmark (NAB), a benchmark containing real-world data
streams with labeled anomalies. NAB, an open-source benchmark and tool
designed to help data researchers evaluate the effectiveness of
agorithms for anomaly detection in streaming, real-time applications,
was first presented in 2015 during the IEEE
Conference on Machine Learning and Applications. NAB provides a
first-of-its-kind controlled open-source environment for testing a wide
range of anomaly detection algorithms on streaming data. Numenta offers
the open standard benchmark for the research community to use, add to,
and even draw inspiration from for new, innovative techniques.
"While many anomaly detection approaches exist for time-series data, the
majority of methods are limited and apply statistical techniques that
are computationally lightweight for streaming analytics. The versatile
properties of HTM, which are patterned after the principles of how the
brain works, make it well suited for streaming anomaly detection," said
Numenta Research VP Subutai Ahmad.
"We are bridging the gap between neuroscience and AI by using brain
function as a guide to solving machine learning problems and designing
more intelligent systems," added Ahmad.
The release of the latest technical paper in Neurocomputing,
which Ahmad co-authored with Numenta researchers Alexander Lavin, Scott
Purdy and Zuha Agha, is in keeping with Numenta's open
research philosophy. Numenta researchers' previously published
peer-reviewed works published in the journals Frontiers
and Neural
Computation, among others.
Numenta Article "What Intelligent Machines Need to Learn from the
Neocortex" Appears in IEEE (News - Alert) Spectrum
Numenta's work at the intersection of neuroscience and AI is also
featured in the current issue of IEEE Spectrum magazine.
The special issue on worldwide efforts to understand the human brain to
use the knowledge to build next-generation computers features a by-lined
article by Numenta co-founder Jeff Hawkins.
In the article, Hawkins argues why understanding the brain is critical
for building intelligent machines. Hawkins writes: "Although
machine-learning techniques such as deep neural networks have recently
made impressive gains, they are still a world away from being
intelligent, from being able to understand and act in the world the way
we do. The only example of intelligence, of the ability to learn from
the world, to plan and to execute, is the brain. Therefore, we must
understand the principles underlying human intelligence and use them to
guide us in the development of truly intelligent machines."
For the complete IEEE article go here.
About Numenta
Numenta scientists and engineers are working on one of science's grand
challenges: how the brain works and how brain principles will be used in
Machine Intelligence.
Founded in 2005, Numenta is developing a theory of how the neocortex
works. We create software technologies based on this theory and apply
them to machine learning applications for continuously streaming data.
Numenta publishes its progress in scientific journals and makes all of
its code public in an open
source project.
Sources:
* Subutai Ahmad, Alexander Lavin, Scott Purdy and Zuha Agha (2017)
Unsupervised real-time anomaly detection for streaming data.
Neurocomputing. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.neucom.2017.04.070
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170620005440/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]