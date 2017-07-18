|
|[June 20, 2017]
New White Paper Calls for Cooperation Among Drug Manufacturers and Health Insurers for Precision Patient Assistance Programs To Reduce Healthcare Costs
Global
Healthy Living Foundation (GHLF) today announces the publication
of a new white paper titled, "Precision
Patient Assistance Programs to Enhance Access to Clinically Indicated
Therapies: Right Drug, Right Time, Right Cost-Share." Written by
the University of Michigan Center for Value-Based Insurance Design and
funded by GHLF, the paper explains the push-pull between insurance
companies (payers) trying to reduce medication costs by creating tiered
formularies and pharmaceutical companies (manufacturers) trying to
provide clinically evidenced, prescribed medications to patients at an
affordable cost via patient assistance programs. Studies show that
patient assistance programs result in better adherence and health
outcomes, yet they also drive up healthcare costs as payers build
"rebate" programs into their coverage cost-sharing calculations.
In lieu of payers and manufactures taking the unlikely action of
radically altering their business practices, the white paper authors
argue that in light of advances in precision, personalized medicine,
patient assistance programs should be nuanced to meet the needs of
individual patients based on both their clinical evidence and ability to
afford prescribed treatments rather than a one-size-fits-all program.
"With the rise of patient-centered care and personalized medical
technology, physicians and patients are communicating better to identify
medications that match a patient's short and long-term treatment goals,
but the reality is that their intentions are often thwarted by payers
restricting access in order to control rising healthcare costs. Often
times, specialty medicines used by chronic disease patients, are the
hardest hit," said Seth Ginsberg, President and Co-Founder of Global
Healthy Living Foundation. "While patient assistance programs have
helped millions of patients remain stable on their medications and keep
their chronic disease under control, we realize that copay cards can
contribute to the rising costs of healthcare if used inappropriately. A
possible solution is to tailor insurance and benefit programs based on a
patient's clinical history and verifiable financial need."
Jump Starting the Status Quo with Value-Based Insurance Design
As explained in the white paper, while patient assistance programs help
patients access prescribed medicines, payers and purchasers correctly
deduce that they "undermine reasonable incentives for clinicians and
patients to respect plan formularies and speed members toward
deductibles and out-of-pocket maximum amounts they might not otherwise
satisfy, thereby increasingexpenditures." They also push patients to
branded, more expensive medications when a generic might lead to a
clinically equivalent outcome.
Value-based insurance design (V-BID)
tries to better align "out of pocket cost-sharing with the value of the
underlying service." In other words, V-BID understands that clinical
value is dependent on the individual patient's treatment needs and
treatment goals. There is evidence demonstrating that when benefits are
targeted to clinical goals, that it is possible to reduce cost-related
non-adherence across different conditions. White paper authors suggest
payers and manufacturers come together in a "truce" to enhance access to
clinically indicated therapies and decrease the financial and logistical
burden on patients/families and their health care team.
"Collaborative approaches that base assistance on the specific clinical
needs of an individual are needed to serve patients' best interests. A
'precision' patient assistance program can enhance patient-centered
outcomes, reduce the harm associated with high cost-sharing, and
maximize the health benefits from finite patient assistance resources,"
said A. Mark Fendrick, M.D., Professor, Departments of Internal Medicine
& Health, Management and Policy, Director, Center for Value-Based
Insurance Design, University of Michigan.
Possible solutions outlined in the white paper include:
-
Payers would accept the use of support for consumer cost-sharing
(co-pay assistance) when a specific medication is clinically indicated
and has low potential for inappropriate use, forgoing utilization
management (e.g., step therapy, prior authorization, formulary
exclusions)
-
Manufacturers would ensure information on clinical appropriateness -
including scenarios where a medication is not clinically
appropriate - is well-communicated in patient assistance materials
-
If the government updated its guidance while maintaining the
"firewall" between manufacturer donations and patient-facing
grantmaking, it would allow patient assistance programs run by
charities the option to prioritize access to assistance based on
clinical need - not simply the timing of the application for
assistance.
"Precision Patient Assistance Programs to Enhance Access to Clinically
Indicated Therapies: Right Drug, Right Time, Right Cost-Share" can be
access in full at http://vbidcenter.org/precision-patient-assistance-programs-to-enhance-access-to-
clinically-indicated-therapies-right-drug-right-time-right-cost-share/
About University of Michigan Center for Value-Based Insurance Design
The
University of Michigan Center for Value-Based Insurance Design (V-BID
Center) is the leading advocate for development, implementation, and
evaluation of clinically nuanced health benefit plans and payment
models. Since 2005, the Center has been actively engaged in
understanding the impact of innovative provider facing and consumer
engagement initiatives, and collaborating with employers, consumer
advocates, health plans, policy leaders, and academics to improve
clinical outcomes and enhance economic efficiency of the U.S. health
care system. For more information, visit www.vbidcenter.org and
follow @UM_VBID.
About Global Healthy Living Foundation
The Global
Healthy Living Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization
whose mission is to improve the quality of life for people living with
chronic illnesses, such as arthritis, osteoporosis, migraine, diabetes,
psoriasis, cardiovascular disease and chronic pain, by advocating for
improved access to care at the community, state, and federal levels, and
amplifying education and awareness efforts within its social media
framework. GHLF is also a staunch advocate for vaccines. The Global
Healthy Living Foundation is the parent organization of CreakyJoints,
the go-to source for more than 100,000 arthritis patients and their
families world-wide who are seeking education, support, advocacy and
patient-centered research and ArthritisPower,
the first ever patient-led, patient-centered research registry for
arthritis, bone, and inflammatory skin conditions.
