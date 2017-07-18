|
|[June 20, 2017]
New Majesco Report Highlights the Rapidly Expanding Business Opportunities in the Commercial and Specialty Market
New risks, new markets and new customers are fueling demand for
innovative new commercial and specialty products and services, according
to a new thought leadership report published today by Majesco (NYSE
MKT:MJCO), a global provider of core insurance software and consulting
services for insurance business transformation. The report, A
New Age of Insurance: Growth Opportunities for Commercial and Specialty
Insurance in a Time of Market Disruption, highlights how
changing trends in demographics, customer behaviors, technology, data
and market boundaries are creating a dramatic shift from traditional
commercial and specialty products to the new, post-digital age products
redefining the market of the future.
"The disruption and changes that are reshaping industries and the
businesses within them, are creating unprecedented growth opportunities
for insurers who can capture the opportunities in terms of new risks,
new markets, new customers, and the demand for new products and
services. Cloud-first strategies are the foundation for these insurers
in a fast-paced world where a new generation of start-ups, launch of new
products and expansion into new market segments is creating new age of
insurance," noted Denise Garth, SVP Strategic Marketing, Industry
Relations and Innovation at Majesco. "The insurers that succeed in
capturing the opportunity will be those that show strategic courage and
forward thinking to redefine their business models, processes, products,
services and channels to grow in this new age of insurance."
New technologies, demographics, behaviors, and more, will fuel the
growth of new businesses and industries over the next 10 years. Many of
these businesses will grow within completely new industry types, setting
the stage for new insurance market expansion. Commercial and specialty
insurance provides a critical role to these businesses and the economy
by protecting businesses and the economic system from failure by
assuming the risks inherent in the production and delivery of goods and
services.
Industry statistics for the "traditional" commercial marketplace don't
yet reflect the potential growth from these new markets that may still
need traditional insurance, but also may need new types of insurance. It
is a diverse group that embraces new technologies, social shifts,
demographic shifts, new economies, and more, focused on narrow segments
that will increasingly demand niche, personalized products and services.
Many do not fit neatly within pre-defined categories of risk and
products for insurance, creating opportunities for new commercial
insurance products and serices.
For insurers looking to take advantage of these new opportunities,
adopting a modern cloud business platform is nearly mandatory.
Cloud-based technology enables insurers to break down traditional
boundaries, age-old business assumptions, and IT constraints, to rapidly
develop new products and services and capture the opportunities for
commercial and specialty risk. In this new age of insurance, the focus
is on speed to value, which includes:
Speed to implementation - get up and running in weeks or a few
months versus years
Speed to market - rapidly develop and launch new products or
enter new markets
Speed to revenue - rapidly enable business growth with minimal
upfront cost
A new generation of insurance buyers with new needs and expectations
creates both a challenge and an opportunity. Insurers that can see and
respond to the changes and opportunities for commercial and specialty
lines will set themselves apart from those that do not.
The new thought leadership report, A
New Age of Insurance: Growth Opportunities for Commercial and Specialty
Insurance in a Time of Market Disruption, is available on
the Majesco website to download, or you can request a copy via email,
info@majesco.com.
About Majesco
Insurance business transformation is a journey of change and
revitalization, a renaissance of Insurance. Approximately 150 insurance
companies worldwide in P&C, L&A and Group/ Employee Benefits are
transforming their businesses with Majesco's solutions. Our market
leading software and consulting services uniquely underpin the entire
insurance value chain and are designed to empower insurers with the
agility, innovation and speed needed to meet their transformation
opportunities. Majesco's solutions include policy management, new
business / underwriting, rating, billing, claims management,
distribution management, BI/ analytics, predictive modeling, digital
platform with mobile and portal, testing services, cloud services,
bureau and content services, transformation services, consulting
services and more. For more details on Majesco, please visit www.majesco.com.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are made on the
basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of
management, are not guarantees of performance and are subject to
significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements
should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors,
including those set forth in Majesco's reports that it files from time
to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should
review, including those statements under "Item 1A - Risk Factors" in
Majesco's Annual Report on Form 10-K.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially
from those described in forward-looking statements contained in this
press release include, but are not limited to: integration risks;
changes in economic conditions, political conditions, trade protection
measures, licensing requirements and tax matters; technology development
risks; intellectual property rights risks; competition risks; additional
scrutiny and increased expenses as a result of being a public company;
the financial condition, financing requirements, prospects and cash flow
of Majesco; loss of strategic relationships; changes in laws or
regulations affecting the insurance industry in particular; restrictions
on immigration; the ability and cost of retaining and recruiting key
personnel; the ability to attract new clients and retain them and the
risk of loss of large customers; continued compliance with evolving
laws; customer data and cybersecurity risk; and Majesco's ability to
raise capital to fund future growth.
These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as
predictions of future events and Majesco cannot assure you that the
events or circumstances discussed or reflected in these statements will
be achieved or will occur. If such forward-looking statements prove to
be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. You should not regard
these statements as a representation or warranty by Majesco or any other
person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified
timeframe, or at all. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on
these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of
this presentation. Majesco disclaims any obligation to publicly update
or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date
of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated
events, except as required by law.
