|[June 19, 2017]
New Randomized Trial Shows ReCell® Heals Donor Sites Faster
Deploying a suspension of cells generated from a ReCell® medical device
onto a skin donor site can speed up healing by 30.7% and deliver a
superior final outcome, according to the results of a randomized
controlled trial involving 106 patients who received skin grafts, Avita
Medical (ASX:AVH) (OTCQX:AVMXY), said today.
Avita, a regenerative medicine company focused on the treatment of
wounds and skin defects, said the findings reported in the British
Journal of Surgery (BJS) further supported its growing data package
around its ReCell® autologous cell harvesting device. This is the 3rd
randomized controlled trial announced in recent weeks: last month, the
Company presented data from two trials conducted at leading burns
centers across the US, including successful results from its pivotal
trial needed for PMA approval with the Food and Drug Administration.
"We are excited about these results, as together, the data show that
ReCell® can be deployed both to reduce patient trauma, and to help
patients heal faster," said Avita's CEO Mike Perry (News - Alert). "Our pivotal trial
in the US, announced last month, showed how ReCell® allowed doctors to
successfully treat burns using about 30% less donor skin. Now, in China,
surgeons have shown that the donor site itself can heal some 30% faster
when treated with Regenerative Epithelial Suspension™ made using the
ReCell® device. Demonstration of clinical benefit for treatment of burn
injuries and treatment of donor sites further substantiates the key,
versatile role for ReCell® in burn care."
The BJS paper - Randomized clinical trial of autologous skin cell
suspension for accelerating re-epithelialization of split-thickness
donor sites - was based on work by a team of burns and
plastic surgeons at the Sun Yat Sen University Hospital, in Guangzhou,
China, led by Prof. J. Zhu. The Chinese investigators wished to explore
whether donor sites for skin grafts healed faster and better if ReCell®
was deployed alongside the main standard of care, which was a
hydrocolloid dressing. Over a period of some 18 months, a total of 106
patients were recruited, with 53 in either the Control or
ReCell®-treated groups, amongst patients who presented at the hospital
requiring split-thickness skin grafts.
The researchers evaluated how long it took for the epithelial layer of
skin to restore on donor sites, with and without ReCell®, a device that
allows surgeons to deliver a suspension of skin cells to aid tissue
repair and skin regeneration. They reported that the median time to
complete re-epithelialization was 9.0 days in the ReCell®-treated group,
compared with 13.0 days in the control group, a 30.7% difference that
was a statistically significant (p < 0.001).
The authors said both patients and independent observers evaluated that
the donor sites treated with autologous skin cell suspension displayed
better physical attributes and patients were more satisfied with healing
quality. Early and rapid re-epithelialization is thought to enhance
wound healing, improve long-term aesthetic appearance, and deliver
'appropriate pigmentation,' they said.
"The autologous skin cell suspension is produced quickly and is
available immediately for wound application," the investigators said.
"This study suggests that its use [on] skin graft donor [sites] should
promote healing and improve long-term aesthetic results."
Avita said the positive data reflected the growing interest about
ReCell® amongst burns surgeons in China. In an earlier trial, Zhu's team
in Guangzhou showed successful healing of chronic wounds with the
ReCell® device.
ABOUT AVITA MEDICAL LIMITED
Avita's patented and proprietary collection and application technology
provides innovative treatment solutions derived from the regenerative
properties of a patient's own skin. Our medical devices work
by preparing a Regenerative Epithelial Suspension (RES™), an autologous
suspension comprised of the patient's own skin cells and wound healing
factors that are necessary to regenerate natural healthy skin. This is
then applied to the area to be treated.
In all countries outside of Europe, our portfolio is marketed under the
ReCell® brand to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications
including burns, chronic wounds and aesthetics.
ReCell® is TGA-registered in Australia, and CFDA-cleared in China. In
the United States, ReCell® is an investigational device limited by
federal law to investigational and compassionate use.
In Europe, our portfolio of medical device products received CE-mark
approval as three tailored product presentations, with three individual
brand names. ReCell® is designed for the treatment of burns and plastic
reconstructive procedures; ReGenerCell™ has been formulated for chronic
wounds including leg and foot ulcers; and ReNovaCell™ is tailored for
aesthetic applications including the restoration of pigmentation.
To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.
