[June 19, 2017] New ARMY Logistics Systems Training Services Offered for GCSS-Army

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md., June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The founder and CEO of Modern Mission Systems a Division of Modern Insight, LLC, Mr. Shane Miller, this week announced the availability of the GCSS-APro Package™ Training Courses. The GCSS-APro Package™ Training courses enable Army units and organizations using GCSS-Army to meet readiness requirements currently not available due to a lack of Army resources, and schedule "at will" comprehensive business area training. Modern Mission Systems has a series of GCSS-APro Package™ Training courses scheduled throughout the 4 Qtr. of FY17 for users and training coordinators to register for and attend. "With our training approach, soldiers can get GCSS-Army refresher/sustainment training that meets the same standards provided by organic ARMY sources," explained Miller. "The main difference in our approach is the coordination, scheduling, and payment for services utilizes a commercial model to bypass the contracting red tape. In addition, the MMS GCSS-APro Package™ Training goes beyond the current POI by providing individualized one-on-one business area tutoring and Master Data Reviews for class participants. Our hope is that since all as soldiers learn differently, we can connect a higher level of GCSS-Army business process understanding to their basic/advanced MOS specific mission functions." Currently, Modern Mission Systems founders are focusing their marketing efforts on GCSS-Army end user direct support, as well as instructor-led training solutions. In the near future, they plan to expand their training solution to include a local instance (Systems Copy) of GCSS-Army to provide a deeper level training immersion. Modern Mission Systems has the expertise to build and manage this instance based on their experience working with other ARMY ERP Programs. MMS also plans to invest internally in the development of new innovative mobile apps to enable user access to certain features of GCSS-Army. These capabilities align to the current organizational work environments that place a heavy reliance on mobile technologies for mission execution. "Mobile and internet technologies continue to make the world a smaller, more efficient workplace," concluded Miller. "We believe that MMS's future mobile solutions can be an important tool for soldiers who want to leverage the technology in GCSS-Army for their mission, utilizing standard issue ARMY Mobile platforms."

About Modern Mission Systems (MMS) a Division of Modern Insight, LLC Headquartered in Havre de Grace, Maryland, as a Veteran-Owned Small Business, Modern Mission Systems (MMS) employs System Engineers, DevOps Engineers, Security/Cyber Analysts, IT Specialists, Logistics Engineers and other professionals who strive to provide outstanding service to its clients. Integrating a full range of service capabilities, MMS is the solutions provider that can assist its clients today, but can help develop tomorrow's next-generation products and solutions. Contact:

Shane Miller

443.502.5848

smiller@modernmissionsystems.com Modern Mission Systems is a Division of Modern Insight, LLC. Related Links:

http://www.modernmissionsystems.com Related Links MMS Website GARMY Training To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-army-logistics-systems-training-services-offered-for-gcss-army-300476276.html SOURCE Modern Insight, LLC

