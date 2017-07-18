New Heavy Duty Welded Parcel Conveyors from Wynright Approved for Use in Parcel Industry

Wynright Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daifuku North America Holding Company and a part of the Daifuku Group, the #1 worldwide material handling systems provider of intelligent material handling systems, announced that its new Heavy Duty Welded parcel conveyor (HDW parcel conveyor product line) meets the rigorous specifications required of the parcel market. Wynright parcel conveyors provide exceptional ruggedness and durability with design characteristics that reduce manufacturing costs while enabling maximum precision and maintainability.

"Our clients in the eCommerce and parcel industry ship millions of packages each day and depend heavily on reliable conveying systems to help them meet demanding delivery schedules. Systems integrators can rest assured that the equipment they specify to build material handling systems for their clients are built to the highest standards when they choose Wynright parcel conveyors," said Mike Kenney, Director of Parcel Operations.

Wynright Heavy Duty Welded parcel conveyors combine welded construction with bolted components such as formed 7-gauge drive unit housings to enable efficient, lower cost manufacturing, provide high precision, and self-squaring.

The HDW drives can be configured in the field for left handed (LH) or right handed (RH) operation, with either center drive (CD) or end drive (ED) configuration. Low-profile side guards have no protruding handles and an adjustable sickle-style pinch point guard covers the ends (pulley-to-bed) and the edges (pulley crown-to-side frame). End idler pulleys are removable from the bottom and drive pulleys are removable from the side, which simplifies maintenance.

The Wynright Heavy Duty Welded parcel conveyors are available for immediate integration into warehouse and distribution automation systems. For pricing and additional information please send inquiries to info@wynright.com.

About Wynright Corporation

Wynright Corporation, a subsidiary of Daifuku North America Holding Company, is part of the #1 worldwide material handling provider of intelligent material handling systems. The company designs, manufactures, integrates and installs a full spectrum of intralogistics solutions, offering both Wynright-branded and third-party equipment to meet client needs. These include leading-edge conveyor and sortation systems, voice- and light-directed order fulfillment equipment, a suite of warehouse controls & execution software, robotics, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS), mezzanines, and structures, all backed by critical round-the-clock service and support.

Since its founding in 1972, Wynright has been a trusted partner to some of the world's largest and fastest-growing companies, showing them how to use their space more efficiently to deliver improved productivity, today and tomorrow.

About Daifuku North America Holding Company

Daifuku North America Holding Company is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan, with sales and manufacturing locations throughout the continent. It is comprised of Daifuku America Corporation, Jervis B. Webb Company, Elite Line Services, Inc. (ELS), and Wynright Corporation and is a global leader in the design, engineering, manufacturing, installation and service of innovative material handling technology such as automatic guided vehicles (AGVs), automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), conveyors, baggage handling systems, bulk handling systems, cleanroom systems and airport maintenance services. Daifuku North America specializes in integrated systems used in the automotive, airport, semiconductor, LCD equipment, food/beverage, bulk, warehousing and manufacturing industries.

