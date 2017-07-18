|
|[June 19, 2017]
|
New Heavy Duty Welded Parcel Conveyors from Wynright Approved for Use in Parcel Industry
Wynright
Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daifuku North America
Holding Company and a part of the Daifuku Group, the
#1 worldwide material handling systems provider of intelligent
material handling systems, announced that its new Heavy Duty Welded
parcel conveyor (HDW parcel
conveyor product line) meets the rigorous specifications required of
the parcel market. Wynright parcel conveyors provide exceptional
ruggedness and durability with design characteristics that reduce
manufacturing costs while enabling maximum precision and maintainability.
"Our clients in the eCommerce and parcel industry ship millions of
packages each day and depend heavily on reliable conveying systems to
help them meet demanding delivery schedules. Systems integrators can
rest assured that the equipment they specify to build material handling
systems for their clients are built to the highest standards when they
choose Wynright parcel conveyors," said Mike Kenney, Director of Parcel
Operations.
Wynright Heavy Duty Welded parcel conveyors combine welded construction
with bolted components such as formed 7-gauge drive unit housings to
enable efficient, lower cost manufacturing, provide high precision, and
self-squaring.
The HDW drives can be configured in the field for left handed (LH) or
right handed (RH) operation, with either center drive (CD) or end drive
(ED) configuration. Low-profile side guards have no protruding handles
and an adjustable sickle-style pinch point guard covers the ends
(pulley-to-bed) and the edges (pulley crown-to-side frame). End idler
pulleys are removable from the bottom and drive pulleys are removable
from the side, which simplifies maintenance.
The Wynright Heavy Duty Welded parcel conveyors are available for
immediate integration into warehouse and distribution automation
systems. For pricing and additional information please send inquiries to info@wynright.com.
About Wynright Corporation
Wynright
Corporation, a subsidiary of Daifuku North America Holding Company,
is part of the #1
worldwide material handling provider of intelligent material
handling systems. The company designs, manufactures, integrates and
installs a full spectrum of intralogistics solutions, offering both
Wynright-branded and third-party equipment to meet client needs. These
include leading-edge conveyor
and sortation
systems, voice-
and light-directed order fulfillment equipment, a suite
of warehouse controls & execution software, robotics,
Automated
Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS), mezzanines,
and structures, all backed by critical round-the-clock service and
support.
Since its founding in 1972, Wynright has been a trusted partner to some
of the world's largest and fastest-growing companies, showing them how
to use their space more efficiently to deliver improved productivity,
today and tomorrow.
About Daifuku North America Holding Company
Daifuku
North America Holding Company is based in Farmington Hills,
Michigan, with sales and manufacturing locations throughout the
continent. It is comprised of Daifuku America Corporation, Jervis B.
Webb Company, Elite Line Services, Inc. (ELS), and Wynright Corporation
and is a global leader in the design, engineering, manufacturing,
installation and service of innovative material handling technology such
as
automatic guided vehicles (AGVs),
automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), conveyors,
baggage handling systems, bulk handling systems,
cleanroom systems and
airport maintenance services. Daifuku North America specializes in
integrated systems used in the
automotive,
airport, semiconductor, LCD equipment, food/beverage, bulk,
warehousing and manufacturing industries.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170619005892/en/
