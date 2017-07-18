|
|[June 19, 2017]
|
New Ipswitch 2017 Plus Network Monitoring and Secure File Transfer Software Demonstrated at Cisco Live
Ipswitch®,
the leader in easy to deploy, manage and use file transfer and network
management software, is hosting demonstrations of the new 2017 Plus
versions of Ipswitch
WhatsUp® Gold network monitoring and Ipswitch
MOVEit® secure file transfer at Cisco
Live 2017, taking place on June 25-29, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada,
booth #517. Earlier this month, Ipswitch (News - Alert) announced
MOVEit 2017 Plus and WhatsUp Gold 2017 Plus with new cloud capabilities,
new layers of security and additional user driven enhancements. The
company also announced that WhatsUp Gold has earned Cisco (News - Alert)
Interoperability Verification Testing (IVT) and Compatibility
certification.
-
What: Ipswitch Secure File Transfer and Network Monitoring
Solutions at Cisco Live 2017
-
When: Monday, June 26 - Thursday, June 29, 2017
-
Where: Mandalay Bay Convention Center, 3950 S. Las Vegas Blvd,
Las Vegas, Nevada, World of Solutions, Booth #517
"Being Cisco Compatible, Ipswitch can now more widely deliver its
powerful software for today's Cisco centric IT teams," said Michael
Grossi, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Strategic Alliances
at Ipswitch. "Our interoperability allows Ipswitch Cisco heterogeneous
network management and proven secure data transfer across cloud, virtual
and on-premise environments - adding value and performance to our
customers' entire IT ecosystems."
Ipswitch is also demonstrating WS_FTP®
secure FTP server software that thousands of IT teams depend on for the
unique business grade features required to ensure reliable and secure
transfer of critical data as well as iMacros
Software, the world's most popular web automation, data extraction
and web testing solution. The only web automation software that works
with every website, iMacros makes it easy to record and replay
repetitious work.
Thousands of technology innovators are gathering at Cisco Live Las Vegas
that includes today's IT visionary thought leaders, more than 1,000
education sessions, Cisco's top partners and numerous opportunities to
build the connections that fuel personal and professional growth. For
more information on the event, visit: https://www.ciscolive.com/us/.
Cisco Live attendees are able to redeem a free virtual token for a free
t-shirt in the Ipswitch booth. For details, visit: https://www.ipswitch.com/go/cisco-live-us.
For more information on the Ipswitch Cisco partnership, visit:
https://www.ipswitch.com/partners/technology-partners/cisco-partnership.
Ipswitch products are featured on the Cisco Marketplace at:
https://marketplace.cisco.com/catalog/companies/ipswitch-inc/products/whatsup-gold-2017.
For more information on what's new in MOVEit and WhatsUp Gold, visit: https://www.ipswitch.com/whats-new.
For free, fully functional 30-day trials, visit: https://www.ipswitch.com/free-trials.
About Ipswitch
With over 1 million users from 42,000
companies managing more than 150,000 networks in 116 countries, Ipswitch
designs and develops industry-leading software that enables the easy
delivery of 24/7 performance and security across cloud, virtual and
on-premise environments. IT teams worldwide rely on 25 years of
innovation to optimize and secure business transactions, applications
and infrastructure with Ipswitch MOVEit® secure file transfer, Ipswitch
WhatsUp® Gold network monitoring and Ipswitch WS_FTP®. Available
directly or through strategic alliances with leading IT vendors and the
company's fast-growing global partner ecosystem, Ipswitch's wide
portfolio improves application and network performance, monitors diverse
IT environments and ensures secure exchange of data that meets PCI (News - Alert),
HIPAA, GDPR and other industry and government data security and
regulatory requirements.
The company has offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin
America. For more information, visit https://www.ipswitch.com/ or
connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.
To learn about Ipswitch's strategic alliances or global network of
partners, visit https://www.ipswitch.com/partners.
All trademarks recognized.
