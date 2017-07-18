[June 19, 2017] New Imaging Systems Simplify Image Acquisition and Analysis for Life Science Applications

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Life science researchers now have an easier method to capture images and analyzing data from protein and nucleic acid gels and western blots with the introduction of the Invitrogen iBright Imaging Systems. With a streamlined interface and workflows, the new systems from Thermo Fisher Scientific are user intuitive and require minimal training while enabling the sensitive detection of proteins and nucleic acids. The iBright Imaging Systems are available in two models: the IBright CL1000 and the iBright FL1000. Both are compatible with common western blot chemiluminescent and colorimetric reagents; standard protein gel stains, including coomassie, silver and Invitrogen SYPRO stains; and common nucleic acid gel stains, including ethidium bromide and Invitrogen™ SYBR™ stains. The iBright FL1000 instrument is also compatible with many visible and near-infrared fluorophores, including Invitrogen Alexa Fluor Plus, and Western Dot fluorophores. The iBright Imaging Systems are designed specifically to address limitations of X-ray film used traditionally to acquire chemiluminescent western blot images by providing better sensitivity, broader dynamic range and lower limit of detection. With a compact footprint and improved data quality the iBright Imaging Systems are effective substitutes for a dark room allowing researchers to obtain results more efficiently and with ese. "We continue on the path of developing innovative products that streamline and modernize western blotting," said Paul Haney, senior product manager at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "With the iBright Imaging Systems, we aim to improve the convenience, speed and quality of western blot experimentation and circumvent the limitations associated with the capture of western blot images using x-ray film." Equipped with SmartExposure technology for the rapid determination of optimal exposure times and with a sensitive 9.1 megapixel CCD camera, the iBright Imaging Systems provide sensitive detection of protein targets with minimum hands-on time. Both models are supported with on-board data analysis for real-time lane and band identification and molecular weight marker overlay, simplifying basic image analysis. The iBright Analysis Software expands the onboard analysis feature with in-depth image adjustment and data analyses.

For more information on the iBright Imaging Systems, visit www.thermofisher.com/ibright. About Thermo Fisher Scientific Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of $18 billion and more than 55,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive support. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com. Media Contact Information: Mauricio Minotta, Thermo Fisher Scientific

