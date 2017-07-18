[June 19, 2017] New SentiVeillance Server from Neurotechnology Adds Face Recognition and Analytics to Video Management Systems

VILNIUS, Lithuania, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurotechnology, a provider of high-precision biometric identification and object recognition technologies, today announced the release of SentiVeillance Server, a ready-to-use solution that integrates with surveillance video management systems (VMS). Based on the company's deep neural network technology for facial recognition from surveillance camera video, SentiVeillance Server enhances VMS with advanced capabilities, such as the ability to quickly and accurately recognize faces in video streams and trigger analytical event notifications whenever an authorized, unauthorized or unknown person is detected. This greatly improves the workflow of VMS operators, allowing them to quickly react to changing situations and to easily view video of past events and filter them by gender, age or person ID. "SentiVeillance Server enables advanced analytics in many video management systems where it was too complex or too expensive before," said Aurimas Juska, Neurotechnology software development team lead. "Users can benefit from an enhanced surveillance system with only a small amount of configuration and no need for programming." SentiVeillance Server supports most popular video management systems Milestone XProtect VMS and Luxriot Evo, Evo S and Evo Global. SentiVeillance Server can process up to 10 video streams from multiple video management systems, all in real time. SentiVeillance Server includes Neurotechnology's latest deep neural-network-based facial detection and recognition algorithm which significantly improves identification accuracy and speed. The algorithm is based on more than 13 years of development and research and has been tested in the NIST Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) Ongoing. It is also included in other Neurotechnology products, such as the VeriLook and MegaMatcher software development kits (SDK), which have millions of deployments worldwide. Neurotechnology also offers the SentiVeillance SDK for development of solutions using facial identification and object recognition from surveillance video.

SentiVeillance Server and the SDKs noted above are all available through Neurotechnology or from distributors worldwide. For more information and trial version, go to: www.neurotechnology.com. About Neurotechnology Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural network (DNN) and other AI-related technologies. The company offers a range of products for biometric fingerprint, face, iris, palmprint and voice identification as well as AI, computer vision, object recognition and robotics. Drawing from years of academic research in the fields of neuroinformatics, image processing and pattern recognition, Neurotechnology was founded in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania and released its first fingerprint identification system in 1991. Since that time the company has released more than 130 products and version upgrades. More than 3000 system integrators, security companies and hardware providers integrate Neurotechnology's algorithms into their products, with millions of customer installations worldwide. Neurotechnology's algorithms also achieved top results in independent technology evaluations including NIST MINEX and IREX. Media Contact

Jennifer Allen Newton

Bluehouse Consulting Group, Inc.

+1-503-805-7540

jennifer(at)bluehousecg(dot)com To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-sentiveillance-server-from-neurotechnology-adds-face-recognition-and-analytics-to-video-management-systems-300475097.html SOURCE Neurotechnology

