|[June 19, 2017]
New Stratasys Aerospace Solution Aimed at Facilitating the 3D Printing of FAA- and EASA-Certified Aircraft Interior Parts
Stratasys
Ltd. (Nasdaq:SSYS), the 3D printing and additive manufacturing
solutions company, has introduced at the Paris Airshow - Hall 4, Stand
C208 - the Fortus 900mc Aircraft Interiors Certification Solution - a
new 3D printing solution based on its Fortus 900mc Production 3D Printer
for producing aircraft interior parts which meet stringent FAA and EASA
certification requirements.
A new edition of the Fortus 900mc Production 3D Printer is featured in Stratasys' (News - Alert) new Aircraft Interiors Certification Solution (Photo: Business Wire)
The new solution consists of ULTEM™ 9085 resin, which is a strong,
lightweight thermoplastic meeting aerospace flame, smoke and toxicity
(FST) regulations (FAR 25.863), and a new edition of the Fortus 900mc
Production 3D Printer with specialized hardware and software designed to
deliver highly repeatable mechanical properties.
This solution is now undergoing a qualification program under FAA
oversight at the National Center for Advanced Materials Performance
(NCAMP), part of the National Institute of Aviation Research (NIAR) at
Wichita State University. Stratasys will assist customers in qualifying
the Fortus 900mc Aircraft Interiors Certification Solution for
equivalency with the NCAMP statistical dataset. Leveraging this
first-of-its-kind NCAMP qualification of a 3D printing process removes
complexity from achieving FAA and EASA certification - helping aerospace
organizations get more parts certified for flight, faster.
"NIAR has been commissioned to develop the framework that would include
polymer additive manufacturing under the NCAMP umbrella. And we have
partnered with Stratasys to be the first material for this new process
for NCAMP," said Paul Jonas, Director Technology Development, Special
Programs, Wichita State University, National Institute for Aviation
Research (NIAR).
"The first part that you make has to be equivalent to the hundredth
part, to the thousandth part, to the part you make ten years from now in
order to be good enough to be certified for the FAA. And that's what's
so powerful about the NCAMP process."
The ability to produce parts with repeatable characteristics and
consistent quality is a key factor to the increased adoption of 3D
printing in the multi-billion dollar aircraft interior parts segment.
According to a recent report by the Deloitte (News - Alert) University Press entitled 3D
Opportunity in Aerospace and Defense, "Additive Manufacturing (AM)
providers need to improve existing systems to be able to consistently
deliver high-quality parts; only then will AM likely reach its full
potential in the A&D industry."
"Until now, the process of achieving FAA certification for 3D printing
has been limiting the adoption of additive manufacturing in aviation.
There have been limited specialized solutions and statistical datasets
available to support this complex process. With the new Stratasys Fortus
900mc Aircraft Interiors Certification Solution, we are removing major
obstacles and making it much easier to 3D print airworthy parts,
improving repeatability and performance," said Scott Sevcik, Head of
Aerospace, Defense and Automotive Solutions, Stratasys.
3D printing aircraft interior parts can have key inherent benefits for
both supply chain efficiency and for the product offering of aircraft
interior manufacturers. With a qualified process for producing 3D
printed interior parts, manufacturers can differentiate passenger
experience with low-volume, unique elements tailored to end-customer
styles or needs as well as design lighter weight components through the
efficiency of additive design.
In the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) segment, the impact on
supply chain efficiency is critical to profitability. Airlines and
operators keep substantial inventories of spare parts to keep aircraft
in service, frequently resulting in decades-long inventory expense on
parts that may never be used. By 3D printing certified parts on-demand,
airlines and MROs can both reduce inventory and eliminate inventory
obsolescence.
The new Stratasys Fortus 900mc Aircraft Interiors Certification Solution
provides material and process traceability for compliance with major
global airworthiness regulations. The qualification test program is
underway now and is planned to be completed by September 2017, with
publication of the final NCAMP qualification report to follow. The
solution is available for pre-order and will be widely released at the
conclusion of the test program.
Many leading aerospace companies are today using Stratasys 3D printing
to design prototype parts, produce final flight parts and create
manufacturing aids, including Airbus, NASA, and United Launch Alliance.
For nearly 30 years, Stratasys
Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has been a defining force in 3D
printing and additive manufacturing, shaping the way things are made.
Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Rehovot, Israel, the company
empowers customers across vertical markets, including Aerospace,
Automotive, Healthcare, Education, and Consumer Products, by enabling
new approaches for design and manufacturing. Stratasys solutions offer
design freedom and manufacturing flexibility, reducing time-to-market
and lowering development costs, while improving products and
communication. Subsidiaries include MakerBot, Solidscape, and Stratasys
Direct Manufacturing, which offers 3D printed parts on demand. The
company also offers Expert Services in North America, and the
Thingiverse and GrabCAD communities, with over 4 million free, 3D
printable design files. Stratasys has 1,200 granted or pending additive
manufacturing patents and has received more than 30 technology and
leadership awards. Online at: www.stratasys.com
or http://blog.stratasys.com/.
Stratasys and Fortus are registered trademarks, and the Stratasys signet
is a trademark of Stratasys Ltd. and or its subsidiaries or affiliates.
ULTEM is a registered trademark of SABIC or its affiliates or
subsidiaries. All other trademarks belong to their respective owners.
