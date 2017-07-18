[June 16, 2017]

New Innovations and Alliance Mark 2nd Anniversary of CHEMEON Surface Technology Name Change

MINDEN, Nev., June 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 16, 2017 the second anniversary of CHEMEON Surface Technology's name change, is marked by customer solutions and innovation, including three new patent applications, chemistry/process entry into the global HVAC market and multiple DoD related contract awards.

CHEMEON Surface Technology is the sole source of the exclusive and proprietary CHEMEON chemistries, technical services, process control software, R&D, and training classes, which were previously (prior to June 10, 2015) provided under the Metalast name.

In 2013, CHEMEON Surface Technology, acquired all assets of Metalast International, LLC, including its intellectual property, patents, chemistry, trademarks, copyrights, goodwill, images, logos, customers, process control software/code, contracts, chemical specifications, and database. CHEMEON's 120+ products are available for purchase viatheir corresponding National Stock Numbers (NSN) or by calling CHEMEON toll free at 888-638-2527.

CHEMEON is an Executive Member of The National Association of Surface Finishing (NASF) and a featured Exhibitor at the global conference SURFIN 2017 in Atlanta June 19-21 at Booth #747.

CHEMEON QPD/QPL Military Specified products can be found under the US Government CAGE Code (71D40) and DUNs Code (079199866).

For prime contractors, military partners, and others that need further documentation of CHEMEON product name changes related to manufacturer specifications or to ISO and NADCAP guidelines, you are invited to contact us for development of an "amendment letter" that memorializes the name changes and warrants the product's MIL-SPEC, QPD/QPL approval status and exclusive availability from CHEMEON.

About CHEMEON Surface Technology

CHEMEON Surface Technology is the only Woman Owned Small Business in the world that is licensed by the US Navy to manufacture and provide MIL-SPEC QPD/QPL Hex Free/Trivalent Chromate Conversion Technology. CHEMEON's patented and proprietary chemistries are internationally recognized for providing environmentally responsible hard material, surface engineering treatments and solutions. CHEMEON is committed to extraordinary customer service and solutions, and values integrity, transparency, collaborative leadership, innovation and corporate social responsibility.

Learn more at: www.chemeon.com

For more information about CHEMEON, visit www.chemeon.com or call +1 775.782.8324.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-innovations-and-alliance-mark-2nd-anniversary-of-chemeon-surface-technology-name-change-300475178.html

