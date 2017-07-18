[June 15, 2017] New "Vacation" Site Provides Travel Expert Tips on Best Honeymoon and Destination Wedding Locations

NEW YORK, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- You're in love and making countless decisions – all fun and exciting – preparing for your "big day." But the decisions don't end there. What are you going to do about a honeymoon? That leads to a whole new set of options and questions. Whether planning a destination wedding or honeymoon, the best destinations vary by season. Luckily, the Destination Wedding & Honeymoon Calendar (http://bit.ly/2slHtoB) at Vacation (www.vacation.com), a new travel site focused on the emotional reasons why people travel, is designed to provide ideas to help happy couples zero in on the best locations for any month of the year. Vacation's interactive Destination Wedding & Honeymoon Calendar gives tips on "where to go" and "where to skip" based on the month or season in which couples are planning their event. For international travel in August, try Iceland for a fun and breathtaking locale. Visitor numbers for this Scandinavian country drop off quickly in this month, but the days are still long, the weather is nice enough to take in the waterfalls, volcanoes and changing landscaping. Want to stay a little closer to home? Park City, Utah, is crowd-free in August and it's the best season to hike and bike its mountains. The calendar also recommends August as a time to skip traveling to Rome because many Europeans take an extended holiday this time of year and many restaurants, shops and sites may be closed or have limited hours. Domestically, it's best to avoid Miami in August, unless you thrive in its 90+ degree days and high humidity. This hotspot is best saved for the winter or spring seasons. "The 'best destinations' rely on a combination of the city or country, season, length of stay, activities and amenities that satisfy the tastes and desires of each individual couple. It can be overwhelming," said Brian Hegarty, Vice President of Marketing for Vacation. "The special calendar we created for Vacation, is designed to be a fun way to make the decision-making process a little easier and informative. In fact, an entire section of the site is specially designed to help engaged couples navigate questions they may have, and even questions they may not yet have considered." Vacation is a celebration of why people travel and its six categories—including Play (Adventures + Events), Unwind (Resorts + Spas), Bond (Families + Groups), Celebrate (Weddings + Honeymoons), Savor (Food + Wine), and Explore (Destinations + Cultures)—are filled with rich content. The articles, online quizzes, videos, infographics, and podcasts are designed to help modern travelers plan a vacay they're going to love. In fact, it will be Love at First Travel. Vacation inspires, informs and guides travelers throughout their planning process, making every step—from researching a destination to connecting with the ideal travel expert—as rewarding as possible. The content-rich website is powered by Travel Leaders Group (www.travelleadersgroup.com), one of the industry's largest travel agency companies, with annual sales approaching $21 billion through over 7,000 locations. Check out Vacation for at www.vacation.com or on social media at #LoveUrVacay.



Contact: Kathy McCarthy Sheree R. Curry

763-744-3710 763-577-3679

kmccarthy@travelleaders.com scurry@travelleaders.com

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-vacation-site-provides-travel-expert-tips-on-best-honeymoon-and-destination-wedding-locations-300474894.html SOURCE Vacation

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]