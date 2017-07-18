|
|[June 15, 2017]
|
New TwinGuard® -86°C Upright Freezers Include New Generation Cooling System Based on Patented Auto-Cascade Refrigeration Technology
Panasonic Healthcare Corporation of North America celebrates 50 years of
innovation in the laboratory equipment industry this year. To mark the
occasion, the company has introduced a new series of -86°C upright
freezers designed to protect specimen viability and security critical to
long-term storage of high-value biological samples in life science,
biobanking, pharmaceutical and biotechnology.
Panasonic Healthcare TwinGuard -86°C freezers are available in two upright cabinet sizes of 18.6 cu.ft. and 25.8 cu.ft. (shown). (Photo: Business Wire)
Marketed as the TwinGuard series, the new upright freezers adopt next
generation dual cooling systems and new platforms with improved
insulation performance and storage efficiency. They extend the company's
existing line of upright ultra-low temperature freezers which have set
industry standards for reliability throughout the biological storage
community worldwide. The new TwinGuard freezers are available in two
upright cabinet sizes of 18.6 cu.ft. and 25.8 cu.ft.
Ultimate Sample Protection
The TwinGuard dual cooling system maintains normal temperatures of -86°C
and seconary temperatures of -70°C should a service event occur.
Combined with conventional liquid CO2 backup facility
systems, TwinGuard freezers establish a tighter circle of protection
around critical specimens.
Efficient Sample Storage
The new TwinGuard is designed for more efficient sample storage. Sample
storage of conventional boxes is managed through the use of standard
inventory racks and better apportionment of storage space which yields
10% greater capacity per sq.ft. of floor space than previous models.
The cabinet integrates a specially designed outer door, insulated inner
doors, door gaskets, an automatic vacuum relief and thermal breaks to
form an Advanced Frost Control system that minimizes ice build-up.
Improved insulation performance reduces energy consumption.
Temperature uniformity, stability and slow warm-up characteristics are
inherent to the TwinGuard upright cabinet design. The thermal mass of
the freezer load, patented VIP® Plus cabinet insulation, and
robust inner doors optimize performance and complete a circle of
protection.
Intelligent Interface
New features of the TwinGuard cabinets include a high visibility
controller with color display and touchscreen interface at eye level.
The intuitive LCD touchscreen display is easily controlled by gloved
hands. A new EZlatch door handle, developed by Panasonic Healthcare,
permits one-handed opening and closing. A heated, automatic vacuum port
simplifies immediate re-entry following door openings.
All Panasonic Healthcare TwinGuard freezers are covered in the United
States by a 5-year Parts and Labor Warranty, and include a high
performance microprocessor controller with color LCD display, integral
cooling circuit monitoring, onboard predictive analytics and performance
monitoring functions.
For more information, please visit www.panasonic-healthcare.com/us/biomedical/twinguard.
About Panasonic Healthcare Corporation of North
America
Panasonic Healthcare Corporation of North America is a subsidiary of
Panasonic Healthcare Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, and offers laboratory
equipment and services to biopharmaceutical, life sciences, academic,
healthcare and government markets. For information call Panasonic
Healthcare Corporation of North America at 800-858-8442 or visit http://www.panasonic-healthcare.com/us/biomedical/.
