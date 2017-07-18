[June 15, 2017] New Advanced Adams™ Flea and Tick Collar On-Shelves in Time for What CDC Predicts Could Be Worst Summer for Increase in Tick Population

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), tick-borne disease is on the rise and prevention should be top-of-mind, particularly during the spring and summer when ticks are most active. In one shopping trip, dog owners can conveniently pick up the new Adams™ Flea and Tick Collar for Dogs & Puppies as they brace for what experts say could be the worst summer on record for an increase in the tick population. Available now in a red circle tin, each purchase includes two adjustable collars that provide a full year (12 months) of protection. In addition, shoppers can save $5 with a limited-time coupon here. With dog ownership increasing to nearly half (48%) in the U.S.1, pest outbreaks can impact millions of households each year. The mild winter and now, warmer weather has particularly created ideal conditions for pests to grow and multiply quickly this summer. Adams™ Flea and Tick Collar for Dogs & Puppies is one of the first and few collars that protects dogs from fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes; all of which are serious concerns for dog owners across the country because these pests can transmit blood-borne disease. Busy dog owners will appreciate saving time and money by using collars, a hassle-free option compared to monthly, potentially messy topical treatments, which can require a trip to the veterinarian. To help pet owners get ready for outdoor summer fun here are additional tips: Keep pets cool by providing plenty of water and shade to avoid overheating.

Be mindful to avoid hot surfaces. Pets can burn their paws on sun-heated pavement like black asphalt.

Avoid using wooden sticks or branches to play fetch. Pets can swallow the smaller sticks or branches which can create a hoking hazard and potentially injure their mouth and/or throat.

Keep an eye out as dogs explore areas around public picnic tables as there may be broken glass that can injure their paws and unhealthy food scraps that may make them ill. For a complete Adams™ product list and more education about flea and tick control, visit www.adamspetcare.com. 1 American Pet Products Association. (2017-2018) National Pet Owners Survey

About Adams™ Flea and Tick Control The Adams™ line of products, which has been sold by veterinarians for more than 30 years, includes easy-to-use and effective topical products, shampoos, collars and sprays for dogs, puppies, cats and kittens, as well as the home and yard. It is imperative to comprehensively treat your pets, home and yard regularly to eliminate the pests as well as their hidden eggs and larvae. For a complete product list and more education about flea and tick control, visit www.adamspetcare.com. About Central Garden & Pet Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, our products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON®, and THE REBELS®; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON®; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO®, SEVIN®, IRONITE® and OVER-N-OUT®; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON® brand. We also provide a host of other regional and application-specific garden brands and supplies. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS™ and ZODIAC®; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON®, CORALIFE®, SEGREST and ZILLA®; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE®, Forti-Diet® and CRITTER TRAIL®; dog & cat and the brands TFH™, NYLABONE®, FOUR PAWS®, IMS™, CADET®, DMC™, K&H Pet Products®, PINNACLE® and AVODERM®; and equine and the brands FARNAM®, HORSE HEALTH™ and VITAFLEX®. We also provide a host of other application-specific pet brands and supplies. Central Garden & Pet Company is based in Walnut Creek, California, and has approximately 4,100 employees, primarily in North America. For additional information on Central Garden & Pet Company, including access to the Company's SEC (News - Alert) filings, please visit the Company's website at www.central.com. All trademarks are property of their respective owners. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170615006053/en/

